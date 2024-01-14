A real estate agent has shared a video of an apartment located in Lekki Phase 1, in Lagos state and the amount it costs per year

In a video, the agent showed many parts of the mini flat, including the kitchen and bathroom and said it cost N3 million per year

While many social media users said the Lekki apartment cost too much, others indicated interest in renting it

A real estate agent posted a video showing a mini flat located in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos state.

In a video posted on TikTok, the estate agent, @lekki_rentals, initially said the mini flat cost N300k per year.

The agent said the mini flat in Lekki has been rented out. Photo credit: TikTok/@lekki_rentals.

Source: TikTok

Cost of a mini flat in Lekki Phase 1

But in a clarification in the comment section, the agent said the mini flat in Lekki cost N3 million.

The video showed the interiors of the apartment, including the kitchen, toilet and bedroom.

While some people who saw the video said the house looked neat, others expressed their disapproval.

The video is captioned:

"A mini flat for rent in Lekki Phase 1. It's going for N300k"

The agent clarified in the comment section that the apartment goes for N3m, and it has been rented out already.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Lekki apartment

@Kingsman asked:

"N300k per day or per hour? Because I no understand this kain setup."

@Nexus said:

"Water go dey come from Ikotun."

@Oze said:

"N300k With small spiritual case."

@Omolola said:

"The houses you post are clean and lovely. I need a self-con on the island 400k."

@Marvellous Gorge said:

"N300k dey play my fans. Tthat means Nigeria don better be that."

@Kemi abiodun said:

"No be juju be that for same Lekki. Naso person Dey enter trap o."

@kaffytemmykay said:

"Please that 3m is small for me. Help me with 5m mini flat Nd total package will be 10m."

@Oyin_Porsh said:

"The funny thing is if I still add the extra zero it’s still 3000k."

Man shows off portable house on TikTok

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had shown people a video of a portable house which could be taken to anywhere the owner wants.

The house, which is beautifully painted, has a tiled floor, bathroom and toilet and could be lifted and planted on the owner's land.

TikTok user, Oladele, who posted the video, said all one needs to own the house is a parcel of land where it could be planted.

Source: Legit.ng