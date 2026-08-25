MultiChoice now gives DStv subscribers in Nigeria a choice between traditional satellite TV and the newer DStv Stream service

Monthly subscription prices are the same across both options, but installation, hardware, and internet costs can shift the final bill

The cheaper option for each household depends largely on whether subscribers already have reliable and affordable internet access

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians subscribing to DStv now have more flexibility in how they access their favourite entertainment, with both traditional satellite television and DStv Stream offering access to the platform’s packages.

While the monthly subscription prices are largely similar, the overall cost can differ significantly once installation, hardware and internet expenses are considered.

DStv and GOtv users now have two options: a satellite dish and a streaming service. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

For viewers who already have a reliable internet connection, DStv Stream could offer a cheaper and more convenient alternative because it eliminates the need for a satellite dish and decoder.

However, subscribers who depend heavily on mobile data or expensive broadband plans could find satellite television more economical in the long run.

DStv subscription prices remain unchanged

MultiChoice has maintained its existing monthly DStv package prices in 2026, providing some relief for subscribers amid rising household expenses.

The popular packages currently include:

DStv Premium: ₦44,500 monthly

DStv Compact Plus: ₦30,000 monthly

DStv Compact: ₦19,000 monthly

DStv Confam: ₦11,000 monthly

DStv Yanga: ₦6,000 monthly

DStv Padi: ₦4,400 monthly

These subscription prices generally apply regardless of whether customers access the service through satellite or streaming, making the additional costs an important part of the comparison.

The Hidden Cost of Satellite TV

Traditional DStv satellite television comes with expenses beyond the monthly subscription.

New customers typically need a decoder, satellite dish and installation before they can begin watching.

Although MultiChoice has introduced lower-cost hardware options and discounts in some circumstances, installation and maintenance can still add to the overall bill.

Subscribers may also encounter additional expenses when dishes require realignment or equipment develops faults.

For households trying to reduce upfront expenses, these costs can make satellite television more expensive to start.

Streaming cuts hardware costs

DStv Stream removes the need for a satellite dish and decoder. This makes it particularly attractive to viewers who already own a smart TV, smartphone or other compatible device and have dependable internet access.

The catch is data consumption.

Watching television online for several hours can use substantial amounts of data. A subscriber who has to purchase additional data solely for streaming may end up spending more than expected.

This means the cheaper option depends largely on a household’s existing internet arrangements.

Which DStv option offers better value?

Satellite television may be the better choice for heavy viewers who do not have cheap, reliable or unlimited broadband.

Once the equipment is installed, users can watch without worrying about streaming data consumption.

DStv and GOtv users now have two options: a satellite dish and a streaming service. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

DStv Stream, meanwhile, could deliver greater value to customers who already pay for robust internet access. It also provides greater flexibility, allowing viewers to watch across compatible devices without installing a satellite dish.

Ultimately, there is no single winner for every Nigerian household. The monthly subscription may be similar, but internet costs, hardware and installation can dramatically change the final bill.

For current package details, subscribers can check the official DStv Nigeria packages portal.

New streaming platform launches in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s streaming market is getting a new contender as Lagos-based NolliStream launches an advertising-funded platform that allows viewers to watch films and other video content without paying a monthly subscription.

The platform is taking a different approach from the subscription-driven model that dominated Nigeria’s first wave of digital streaming, as consumers contend with high data costs and limited disposable income.

Source: Legit.ng