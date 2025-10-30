Ethiopian Airlines has emerged as the largest international airline by passenger traffic and flight frequency in Nigeria

The airline operates multiple daily flights with 34 weekly flights, which is the highest in the Nigerian aviation industry

Ethiopian Airlines' dominance is set to increase as it expands its network to Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, and Kano

Ethiopian Airlines has become Nigeria’s largest international carrier, operating more than 34 weekly flights to and from the country.

This feat was achieved following the launch of additional passenger services between Abuja and Addis Ababa.

The new Abuja flights, inaugurated on Wednesday, October 29, expand the airline’s total operations to 34 weekly frequencies across Abuja, Lagos, Kano, and Enugu, both passenger and cargo services.

The new destination also strengthens connectivity for Nigerian travellers to more than 150 destinations worldwide across five continents, the Guardian reports.

Ethiopian Airlines' new network

Speaking at the Abuja launch, Firiehewot Mekonnen, area manager for Ethiopian Airlines Nigeria, said the new flights reflect the company’s continued commitment to deepening its ties with Nigeria and enhancing its role in the country’s socio-economic development.

She said.

“We are not just adding another flight we are celebrating a deeper partnership, a stronger connection, and a shared journey between two great nations."

Mekonnen recalled that Ethiopian Airlines was one of the first international carriers to serve Nigeria, beginning operations in Lagos in 1960 shortly after the country’s independence.

Since then, she said the airline has expanded its Nigerian network to four cities, serving millions of passengers with its modern fleet, including Airbus A350-1000s and Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Ethiopian Airlines' adds more option

BusinessDay reports that she added that Abuja is fast becoming a hub for global business and diplomacy, and the new evening flights operating three times a week will improve connections to key destinations such as Dubai, Tel Aviv, São Paulo, Johannesburg, and Nairobi.

The area manager said.

“Today marks another significant achievement, the launch of a second flight frequency to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

"This expansion reinforces our unwavering commitment to deepening the long-standing relationship between Ethiopia and Nigeria, while also supporting Nigeria’s role as one of Africa’s key aviation and economic centres.

“Our relationship with Nigeria has always been mutually beneficial, grounded in respect, shared goals, and trust. We have great affection for Nigeria, and the feeling has always been mutual.

“Through our Addis Ababa hub, we have linked Nigeria to more than 150 destinations worldwide, operating with one of the youngest and most advanced fleets globally, including the Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner.”

