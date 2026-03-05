President Bola Tinubu ordered the suspension of FAAN’s new cashless payment system at airport toll gates

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate suspension of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria’s newly introduced cashless payment system at airport toll gates after the policy triggered severe traffic congestion at major airports across the country.

The policy, introduced on March 1, caused heavy traffic congestion and passengers reportedly missed flights. Photo: Peeterv, Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

The directive comes just four days after the system was rolled out on March 1 by FAAN, requiring motorists to make payments using “Go Cashless” cards or point-of-sale (POS) machines instead of cash.

The policy was implemented at key airports, including the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, but quickly led to long queues, stranded passengers and reports of missed flights.

Aviation minister explains president’s decision

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced the president’s directive while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by Tinubu.

According to the minister, the cashless policy was initially introduced to improve revenue collection and reduce corruption associated with manual cash payments at airport toll points.

Keyamo explained in a statement that the system was meant to replace more than five decades of cash transactions at airport gates.

However, he said the new arrangement resulted in significant traffic congestion at airport access points shortly after it was introduced.

Tinubu orders return to previous system

Keyamo said President Tinubu decided to suspend the policy after concerns emerged that travellers were missing their flights due to the gridlock.

He quoted the president as expressing concern about the impact of the situation on passengers.

According to him, the president directed authorities to suspend the current arrangement and return temporarily to the previous payment system while improvements are made.

The minister added that FAAN has been instructed to review the system and develop a more efficient electronic payment structure that will not disrupt airport access.

Temporary hybrid payment system introduced

Keyamo said the government would temporarily adopt a hybrid payment approach.

Under the arrangement, motorists will be allowed to make payments using cash while those who already possess FAAN-issued cards can continue to use them.

The minister explained that the government intends to refine the system before reintroducing a fully digital payment process.

Private sector to help redesign payment system

Keyamo also disclosed that the federal government plans to involve private sector operators in managing the toll gate payment system.

According to him, private firms may be engaged to operate electronic payment platforms and collect revenue on behalf of the government.

He said such operators could receive commissions for their services while helping to develop a more efficient and reliable system.

The minister noted that the president’s immediate concern was to address the traffic congestion being experienced at airport gates, particularly in Lagos.

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said the government would temporarily return to the previous payment system. Photo: Festus Keyamo

Source: Facebook

FEC approves Abuja second runway project adjustments

During the same briefing, Keyamo also confirmed that the Federal Executive Council approved the re-scoping of the long-planned second runway project at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

He explained that the project had faced delays due to several issues inherited from previous administrations, including foreign exchange volatility and increased costs associated with land compensation.

The revised project will include the construction of the runway, taxiways, perimeter fencing, internal roads and other supporting infrastructure.

Additional approvals also cover the procurement and installation of airfield lighting systems, navigational equipment, communication facilities and meteorological instruments needed for the runway’s operation.

The council further approved provisions for power supply infrastructure, including a power station, as well as operational vehicles and spare parts required for the construction works.

Keyamo said President Tinubu approved the various components of the project to move forward with the development.

