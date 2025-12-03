A failed deal is threatening Africa’s largest pay-TV company, MultiChoice, as choice channels are set to go dark on DStv

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv subscribers across Africa may wake up on January 1, 2026 to find some of their favourite channels missing.

MultiChoice has warned that up to twelve major Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) channels could go off air if ongoing negotiations with the entertainment giant fail to produce a new agreement before the year ends.

The channels on the line include CNN International, Discovery Channel, TLC, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, TNT Africa and several others that have long been staples for news, lifestyle, kids entertainment and documentaries.

MultiChoice confirms talks have stalled

The current distribution deal between MultiChoice and WBD expires on December 31, and both sides have yet to settle on new terms.

Subscribers received text alerts on Monday explaining that discussions with Warner Bros.

Discovery remains unresolved. MultiChoice noted that unless something changes soon, viewers should prepare for the possibility of losing all affected channels once the calendar flips to 2026.

This situation comes at a sensitive period for the pay-TV operator. MultiChoice, now owned by Canal+, has been struggling to retain customers across its markets.

The uncertainty surrounding the WBD channels only adds to the company’s wider challenges, especially at a time when streaming services and rising living costs are shaking audience loyalty.

A company under pressure

The potential blackout lands on the back of sharp subscriber losses. Over the last two financial years, MultiChoice dropped 2.8 million active linear customers.

The 2025 financial year alone saw 1.2 million users leave, marking an eight percent decline shared between South Africa and other African markets.

Nigeria has been one of the hardest hit. According to recent figures, the company lost 1.4 million Nigerian subscribers in just two years.

Multiple reports, including from Punch, disclosed that a major contributor has been repeated subscription price hikes, which have pushed many households to downgrade or abandon their DStv packages entirely.

More channels set to exit soon

The list of disappearing channels may not end with WBD. Other content providers have already announced their departure dates.

Paramount Africa is shutting down BET Africa and MTV Base on January 1, 2026. Meanwhile, CBS Reality and CBS Justice will end operations on December 31, 2025.

These exits raise concerns about what the DStv bouquet will look like in the coming months.

With premium content thinning out and negotiations stalling, subscribers are left hoping for a last-minute breakthrough.

What’s at stake for viewers

The twelve WBD channels cover a broad mix of genres, from kids programming to lifestyle shows, food content, gripping investigations and global news.

Losing them would mean fewer options for families and a reduced variety of content for viewers across Africa.

Whether the two companies can strike a deal in time remains uncertain, but the clock is ticking. For now, DStv subscribers can only wait as the standoff continues.

Recently, MultiChoice reduced the prices of its decoders for DStv and GOtv subscribers, as subscribers leave in droves, a prior report by Legit.ng stated.

Industry watchers say the deal, which saw the purchase of the satellite television company by the French firm, Canal+, may be contributing to the challenges.

Already, reports say that South African subscribers are abandoning their decoders for better alternatives.

