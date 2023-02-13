Dangote Industries said the company’s vehicle manufacturing segment could produce 10,000 trucks annually

The company stated this via its Regional Sales Director, Dolapo Alli, at the ongoing Gateway International Tradefair in Abeokuta

The company said that it has a $1oo million assembly plant producing a wide range of vehicles in Nigeria

The Regional Sales Director, Lagos and Ogun of Dangote Cement, Dolapo Alli, said that the company’s car business, Dangote Sintruck West Africa Limited, can build 10,000 trucks yearly.

Alli made the statement at the 13th Gateway International Trade Fair in Abeokuta, adding that the vehicle manufacturing firm was participating in the Fair for the first time.

Aliko Dangote and the Sinotruck Assembly Plant Credit: Dangote Industries

Source: Getty Images

Firm embarks on other ventures

According to reports, Alli said that Dangote Sinotruk West Africa manufactures a range of commercial vehicles, including heavy-duty trucks, medium trucks, light trucks, semi-trailers, and buses.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Per the Sales Director, the company can meet the demand in the logistics industry in Nigeria, especially in construction, food, and beverage industry in Nigeria

Alli said:

“The company aims to meet the expected increased demand of segments like logistics, constructions, food and beverage industries as the government focuses on boosting the economic development across the country,” he said.

“It can produce 10,000 trucks annually and is creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs,” he added.

Alli stated that the Dangote conglomerate thinks of the Ogun State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture as unique since the state has one of the highest numbers of industries in Nigeria, serving as a transit passage for products, services, and people.

Why company was founded in Nigeria

Dangote Sinotruck West Africa Limited is a joint venture between Dangote Industries Limited and Sinotruck China with a $100 million investment in the assembly of various types of trucks, with Dangote Industries having about 65 per cent stake and Sinotruck owning 35 per cent.

The company said its goals for Sinotruck West Africa Limited are:

Job creation for Nigerians.

Strengthening the local auto industry.

Expanding the equipment base to achieve technical improvements in Nigeria and promoting economic growth.

The firm was founded to assemble and produce a complete range of commercial vehicles, heavy-duty trucks, medium trucks, light trucks, and other semi-trailers.

Dangote Joins Forces With Peugeot, Starts Vehicle Assembly Company, Firm Begins Operations

Legit.ng reported that billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote in conjunction with Peugeot, owned by the Stellantis Group, the Kano and Kaduna state governments, has started the assembly of vehicles in Nigeria, taking on Innoson Motors, a dominant local manufacturing and assembly firm.

The companies are assembling the vehicles at the new Greenfield Ultima Assembly plant located in the northwest part of Nigeria. The plant was built to operate at full capacity and is touted to have the capacity to assemble close to 120 vehicles per day across all its outfits.

The manufacturing director of the plant, Ibrahim Issa Gachi said that the newly assembled vehicles will flaunt the latest technology and safety features that would ensure its users are safe.

Source: Legit.ng