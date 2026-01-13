Over 200 passengers were left at the Abuja airport for nearly 48 hours by Saudi Airlines

It was gathered that the airline diverted a Kano-bound flight to Abuja due to bad weather

The NCAA said the airline failed to make proper arrangements for stranded passengers

Saudi Arabian Airlines has come under scrutiny after leaving hundreds of Kano-bound passengers stranded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for nearly two days following a flight diversion.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) confirmed that the airline’s flight was diverted to Abuja due to adverse weather conditions in Kano. However, the regulator said Saudi Airlines failed to make adequate arrangements to transport the affected passengers to their final destination.

In a statement shared on Monday, the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr Michael Achimugu, said the situation escalated due to poor passenger handling by the airline, leading to tension and security concerns at the airport, PUNCH reported.

Saudi Airlines affected by bad weather – NCAA

Achimugu explained that several airlines were affected by the same weather conditions and also diverted their flights to Abuja, but most of them successfully arranged onward travel for their passengers. Saudi Airlines, he said, returned to its base without having resolved the situation for those bound for Kano.

According to the NCAA spokesperson, more than 200 passengers were left stranded; many of whom waited for hours without clear information on when they would continue their journey.

He noted that the frustration among passengers resulted in threats of violence, prompting intervention by aviation authorities.

Achimugu said he was personally involved in de-escalating the situation, describing the incident as one of the most challenging moments of his professional career.

Saudi Airlines: Passengers challenge NCAA director

He added that some passengers became aggressive due to prolonged delays and a lack of communication.

While noting that Saudi Airlines does not operate a base in Abuja, the NCAA stressed that this should not excuse inadequate passenger care, noting that all airlines operating in Nigeria must comply with the country’s consumer protection regulations.

The NCAA further disclosed that the stranded passengers were eventually airlifted to Kano in batches through three UMZA flights coordinated with airport authorities.

In total, 189 passengers were transported, while arrangements continued for others.

According to the regulator, Saudi Airlines has agreed to compensate the affected passengers for the disruption.

The NCAA said the incident, which began as a weather-related diversion, was worsened by poor passenger handling but was ultimately resolved through coordinated efforts involving aviation authorities and airport officials.

NCAA plans tougher penalties for Nigerian airlines

