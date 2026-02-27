FAAN has announced the rollout of a fully cashless and contactless payment system across all airport payment points nationwide

Airport users are required to obtain a Go-Cashless transaction card from FAAN’s commercial offices and access gates to facilitate payments

The agency announced the commencement date of the cashless policy, after all cash transactions must end by February 29, 2026

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the implementation of a total cashless payment system across all airport payment points nationwide.

According to a public notice published by the agency, the policy will take effect on March 1, 2026.

FAAN urged airport users and members of the public to pick up a transaction card at its commercial offices and access gates across the country.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is implementing a fully cashless, contactless payment system across all airport payment points nationwide. Effective Date: March 1, 2026.

“Enjoy faster, safer, and more convenient transactions at our airports… Pick up your Go-Cashless card at all commercial offices and Access Gates nationwide,” the notice read.

FAAN announces end of cash transactions

Legit.ng earlier reported that FAAN had directed the immediate end of all cash transactions across its operations nationwide as part of the Federal Government’s cashless policy.

The directive was contained in an internal memo signed by FAAN’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku. The memo stated that all cash collections related to the agency’s official activities must cease on February 29, 2026.

FAAN stated that the decision follows approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to fully transition to a cashless system in line with public finance reforms.

AGF directs discontinuation of cash transactions

PUNCH reported that in a circular dated November 24 and issued by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, the federal government directed MDAs to discontinue cash payments and collections.

The circular, signed by the AGF, Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, expressed concern over continued breaches of the cashless policy by some agencies.

The Treasury circular noted that the collection of physical cash undermines existing government regulations and weakens the integrity of federal e-collection and e-payment systems, Vanguard reported.

It warned that all revenues due to the federal government must be processed electronically, stressing that the acceptance of cash in naira or foreign currencies is strictly prohibited.

FAAN pledges compliance

Reaffirming FAAN’s position, Kuku said the agency would comply strictly with the approved policy. She directed all directors to ensure full implementation across departments and airport formations.

The circular instructed that alternative approved payment channels must be fully adopted before the deadline. It added that any violation of the directive would attract sanctions.

With the move, FAAN joins other federal agencies aligning their financial operations with the government’s broader push for digital payments and improved transparency in revenue management. Industry observers say stricter enforcement of the policy could help reduce revenue leakages and strengthen accountability in public finance.

FAAN revises cargo charge increase

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FAAN has reduced its proposed increase in cargo port charges at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, from N20 to N15 per kilogram.

The agency had initially proposed a rise from N7 to N20 per kilogram, while air cargo fees were to increase from N5 to N15 per kilogram.

However, the planned increases faced resistance from cargo agents, who warned that higher charges could hurt the cargo business and have wider implications for trade and related sectors across the country.

