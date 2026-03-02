Caliphate Air plans to launch domestic passenger and cargo flights in the second half of 2026

The new airline will operate from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to the state

The airline has secured its Air Transport Licence and is advancing with the Air Operator Certificate process

Sokoto State Government is set to enter Nigeria’s domestic aviation sector with the launch of Caliphate Air, a state-backed airline targeting operations in the second half of 2026.

The carrier plans to operate both passenger and cargo services from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Caliphate Air to begin operation

Ch-aviation reports that Caliphate Air has already secured its Air Transport Licence (ATL) and is progressing through the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) process with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The airline is evaluating Embraer regional jets, seating 70–114 passengers, for its initial fleet.

According to sources, the airline is evaluating Embraer regional jets such as the E170 and E190, which seat between 70 and 114 passengers, for its initial fleet.

Industry experts say the new carrier could play a key role in boosting domestic air travel options, improving on-time performance, and providing more affordable fares for passengers.

Analysts also note that regional state-backed carriers like Caliphate Air will help stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve connectivity across northern and central region.

States with airlines in Nigeria

Nigeria currently has three states with operational or soon-to-launch airlines and two additional states actively planning their own carriers.

The states are:

Akwa Ibom State backs Ibom Air a fully operational and highly rated for on-time departures, customer service, and online booking.

Cross River State has Cally Air Owned by the state but currently managed by Aero Contractors; plans are for the government to fully take over management in the future.

Recently Enugu state has formally entered Nigeria’s competitive aviation market with the launch of Enugu Air, a state-owned.

Other states planning to have their own airline include:

Abia State: Preparing to start its own airline from the state airport with plans for domestic routes.

Anambra State: Developing plans to launch a state-owned carrier; details are still emerging but the project is progressing.

