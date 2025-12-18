Ibom Air is set to commence international flight operations in April 2026 from the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo,

The move follows the completion of key airport upgrades and marks a major milestone for Akwa Ibom State

Ibom Air will join other airlines operating international and domestic services in Nigeria, including Air Peace, alongside several foreign carriers

Ibom Air, the Akwa Ibom State–owned airline, is set to commence international flight operations in April 2026.

The planned launch represents a significant boost to Nigeria’s aviation sector, offering travellers more option and fares competition.

Ibom Air set to launch international flights from Uyo in April 2026.

The development will add Ibom Air to the growing list of Nigerian carriers operating international services, alongside airlines such as Air Peace and other foreign operators serving the country.

New option for Nigerian travellers

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed on Wednesday, December17 after inspecting facilities at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, alongside Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno.

The inspection included a meeting with agencies involved in international airport operations, including Customs, Quarantine, the Nigeria Immigration Service, NDLEA, Police, DSS, NEMA and other aviation authorities.

According to the minister, feedback from the agencies showed that Akwa Ibom State is ahead of schedule in its preparations for international operations.

Akwa Ibom ahead of schedule – Keyamo

Keyamo said only minor gaps remain before the airport becomes fully operational as an international gateway.

He said:

“From all we have heard, Akwa Ibom State is ahead of the plan scheduled.

“We thought the gaps to be closed would be much, but they are virtually very small gaps. Akwa Ibom State has gone ahead of schedule to a full-blown international airport.”

Facilities inspected during the visit included a newly constructed international terminal and a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility.

Keyamo described the MRO as a critical requirement for international airport operations, noting that it allows international airlines to conduct routine aircraft checks before departure, Punch reports.

The minister added:

“This facility we are seeing here is the MRO, which means all international airlines coming here have a facility where they can conduct routine checks before they fly out again."

International flights set to boost business and tourism in Akwa Ibom.

Governor thanks Tinubu, Keyamo

BusinessDay reports in his remarks, Governor Umo Eno thanked the minister for his commitment to ensuring aviation infrastructure is properly utilised to drive national economic growth.

He also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for approving the upgrade of the Victor Attah International Airport to international status and for releasing statutory funds to support its development.

What Ibom Air plans next

The state government said it will continue to work closely with federal agencies and aviation stakeholders to ensure Ibom Air’s international operations commence as scheduled in April 2026.

The launch is expected to position Uyo as a new international aviation hub in southern Nigeria, supporting tourism, trade and investment flows into the region.

