Pastor Jerry Eze announced a $300,000 empowerment grant to support 100 young entrepreneurs in Nigeria in 2026

He said each beneficiary would receive $3,000 to start or scale businesses in agriculture, technology, and manufacturing

The announcement sparked excitement online, with many praising the initiative as a boost for youth employment and innovation

Pastor Jerry Eze, the founder of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), has announced that his foundation will disburse an empowerment grant in 2026 to support young entrepreneurs.

According to the man of God, the initiative would be run through the Jerry Eze Foundation so as to provide seed funding for innovative business ideas.

Pastor Jerry Eze decides to help 100 young Nigerian entrepreneurs with a $300,000 grant. Photo credit: pastor jerry eze. Image source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media, Pastor Jerry Eze announced that the foundation would award a $3,000 grant to 100 young minds in Nigeria.

He said the programme is intended to support business ideas in the key sectors of agriculture, technology, and manufacturing.

In his words:

“Hello family, I am Pastor Jerry Eze, I come bearing good news. The Jerry Eze Foundation this year will be rolling out an empowerment grant of about 3,000 US dollars."

He said each of the 100 selected beneficiaries will receive a grant of $3,000 (~ N4.2 million) to help either start or scale their businesses.

In the video announcement, Pastor Eze assured the public that the selection process would be handled with the utmost integrity.

Pastor Jerry Eze launches a $3,000 grant to empower 100 Nigerian entrepreneurs. Photo credit: Jerry Eze. Image source: Instagram

"This is going to be handled by a reputable international consulting firm," he stated. "They will be the ones in charge of the process to ensure transparency and openness."

The grant is one of the most significant empowerment funds announced by a faith-based organisation in the region and is targeted at fostering innovation and creating sustainable livelihoods among young people.

Pastor Eze described the initiative as the foundation's contribution to the "big thing that God wants to do for people this year."

Prospective applicants are advised to monitor the foundation's official channels for forthcoming details on the application procedure.

The announcement has been met with widespread excitement and praise, seen as a practical step toward addressing youth unemployment and fostering economic growth.

Watch the video of his announcement below:

Reaction to Pastor Eze's public announcement

Legit.ng collected reactions from Nigerians who watched the video on Facebook. Some of the comments are below.

Iheoma Chukwu wrote:

"This is good! The sons of Nebuchadnezzar no go see this news carry now. Thanks a billion times."

Nk Kenneth Ariche said:

"You'll be like tomorrow, that has no end."

Heavens BlacksLaw commented:

"Daddy Freeze, come and see your mate."

Blessing Ukamaka stated:

"I pray it reaches me. I am a female carpenter. I can make all kinds of home furniture."

