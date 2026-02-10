Nigeria’s regulators have introduced automatic refunds for failed airtime and data transactions to protect consumers

New framework mandates instant reversals and service suspensions during network downtimes to curb subscriber losses

A new Central Monitoring Dashboard aims for transparency and efficiency in tracking failed transactions across all stakeholders

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian Communications Commission have rolled out a fresh set of proposals aimed at eliminating failed airtime and data purchase transactions, a long-standing pain point for telecom subscribers and digital payment users across the country.

The measures are contained in an exposure draft of a joint CBN–NCC framework on failed airtime and data transactions, dated February 5, 2026, and released on Monday.

Reprieve at last as CBN, NCC orders banks, telcos to refund failed airtime, data purchase immediately. Credit: Novatise

Source: UGC

The framework applies to all players in the transaction ecosystem, including banks, mobile network operators, aggregators, merchants, fintechs and NCC-licensed service providers.

Under the draft, a failed transaction is defined as any instance where a customer’s account is debited without successful delivery of airtime or data.

Instant reversals, mandatory service suspension

A key provision of the framework is the introduction of automatic and instant reversals for failed transactions.

Banks and telecom operators will be required to ensure customers are promptly refunded whenever accounts are debited without service delivery.

The regulators are also proposing a mandatory suspension of all airtime and data transactions during network downtimes that exceed 10 minutes.

In such cases, customers must be notified immediately, while operators are required to reverse any funds collected during service degradation or outages.

According to the document, the move is intended to curb avoidable losses suffered by subscribers during periods of poor network performance.

Real-time tracking and central monitoring dashboard

To address poor transaction visibility across the value chain, the framework proposes the introduction of real-time transaction codes, automated customer notifications and a central monitoring platform.

The CBN and NCC plan to host a Central Monitoring Dashboard that will track transaction reversals, service level agreement breaches and customer complaints.

This will form part of a national failed transactions dashboard with uniform error codes and end-to-end visibility across banks, aggregators and mobile network operators.

Stakeholders will also be required to maintain daily reports on successful and failed transactions, which must be shared among relevant parties in line with standard operating procedures.

24-hour refund window for pending transactions

Banks and telecom operators will be mandated to introduce a “pending” error code for transactions with unclear outcomes. Such transactions must be treated as failed and reversed within 24 hours.

Issuing banks are expected to process instant refunds in cases of transaction timeouts, while regulators will monitor compliance with refund timelines and sanction defaulting institutions.

The framework further proposes routine audits of banks, telecom operators and their partners to verify licensing status, operational capacity and adherence to service level agreements.

Clear rules for erroneous purchases

The draft also sets out procedures for handling erroneous airtime or data purchases, including transfers to wrong phone numbers or excessive top-ups.

For transactions above N20,000, an affidavit of indemnity or notarised indemnity letter will be required before processing refunds.

Smaller amounts between N1,000 and N20,000 will require the recipient’s consent through the mobile network operator.

Where airtime or data credited in error has been partially used, recovery options include placing liens on future credits or reversing funds after deducting administrative charges.

Stronger consumer protection measures

To strengthen consumer protection, stakeholders will be required to provide real-time refund updates, display prices in standardised formats and resolve customer complaints within 24 hours.

Olayemi Cardoso-led CBN issues stern warning to banks on failed airtime, data purchases. Credit: CBN

Source: Twitter

The framework also emphasises data protection compliance, regular SLA training and the adoption of standardised APIs to reduce integration failures across banks, fintechs and telecom operators.

NCC to probe telcos after data, airtime hikes

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has initiated a comprehensive review of competition in the telecoms sector to assess whether recent increases in data and voice tariffs have led to improved service delivery for consumers.

According to the NCC, the review was launched through a stakeholder workshop held in January and is focused on the voice and data segments of the industry.

The exercise aims to examine how market structure, competition levels and operators’ conduct affect consumer experience.

Source: Legit.ng