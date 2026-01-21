The NCC has launched a competition review following recent increases in telecom tariffs

Subscribers continue to report poor service quality despite paying higher prices

The review focuses on voice and data services, market structure and operator behaviour

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has initiated a comprehensive review of competition in the telecoms sector to assess whether recent increases in data and voice tariffs have led to improved service delivery for consumers.

According to the NCC, the review was launched through a stakeholder workshop held in January and is focused on the voice and data segments of the industry.

The exercise aims to examine how market structure, competition levels and operators’ conduct affect consumer experience.

NCC review follows data, call tariff hikes

The move comes months after telecom subscribers began paying higher tariffs, following calls by operators for price adjustments.

Despite the increase, many users have continued to complain about issues such as dropped calls, slow internet speeds, network congestion, billing disputes and uneven service coverage across the country.

The commission said the assessment will go beyond pricing to determine whether competition in the sector is delivering meaningful improvements in service quality, reliability and customer experience.

Regulators are concerned that where operators offer similar services, consumers may have limited practical choices even with multiple providers in the market.

Market concentration is also under review. Nigeria’s mobile telecommunications space is dominated by four major operators, with two accounting for more than 85% of total subscriptions.

NCC to probe service quality

While this dominance has supported investment and network expansion, the NCC is evaluating whether it weakens competition or reduces incentives to improve service quality, especially in less profitable areas.

The review also reflects the growing importance of data services in daily life, as mobile connectivity now supports communication, digital payments, entertainment, remote work and access to essential services.

As reliance on data grows, consumer expectations have shifted from affordability alone to consistent quality, transparency and reliability.

Poor service persist despite higher data costs

Industry discussions during the review revealed that although data consumption continues to rise, competition driven mainly by pricing and promotions has not always translated into better user experience.

This has raised questions about whether existing regulatory tools are sufficient to address service quality gaps.

Beyond tariffs, the NCC is examining service bundling, infrastructure access, consumer switching behaviour and the influence of operators with significant market power.

The commission said the findings will help shape future decisions on service quality enforcement, transparency and competition rules.

The NCC added that it is engaging operators, infrastructure providers, internet service providers and consumer groups to develop evidence-based recommendations that prioritise consumer welfare while strengthening competition in the sector.

