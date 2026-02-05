Lagos drivers face unique stress from traffic and strict enforcement of vehicle documentation requirements

Seven essential documents every vehicle owner in Lagos must carry to avoid fines and harassment

Maintaining valid vehicle documents ensures smoother driving and compliance with Lagos State regulations

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Driving in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, is rarely smooth. From traffic congestion to routine enforcement checks, motorists face constant pressure on the roads.

One proven way to reduce stress and avoid unnecessary confrontations with officials such as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), and the police is to keep all required vehicle documents valid and accessible.

Drivers in Lagos to apply extra caution not run foul of traffic laws. Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

While enforcement standards may differ across states, Lagos maintains one of the strictest regimes in the country.

Understanding and complying with these documentation requirements is essential for private and commercial drivers alike. Below is a breakdown of the seven must-have documents every car owner in Lagos should carry.

Driver’s licence

A valid driver’s licence is the most basic legal requirement for operating a vehicle in Lagos.

Issued and regulated by the FRSC, it confirms that a motorist is qualified to drive, having met the minimum age requirement of 18 and passed the necessary tests.

The licence also serves as an official form of identification during routine safety checks. Driving without it can attract fines, prosecution, or even vehicle impoundment.

Vehicle licence

The vehicle licence is an annual document that proves a car is duly registered and authorised to operate on public roads.

Issued through the Lagos State Board of Internal Revenue, it contains key information about the vehicle and is typically displayed on the windscreen.

A valid vehicle licence helps motorists avoid fines, seizures, and repeated stops by enforcement officers.

Roadworthiness certificate

The Road Worthiness Certificate confirms that a vehicle meets minimum safety and environmental standards. In Lagos, this involves a mandatory computerised inspection covering brakes, lights, tyres, and emissions.

The certificate is crucial for reducing road accidents and breakdowns. Commercial vehicles are required to renew it every six months, while private vehicles usually renew annually. An expired certificate can result in penalties.

Proof of ownership certificate

Introduced by the Lagos State government in collaboration with the Joint Tax Board and the FRSC, the Proof of Ownership Certificate is an annual document that validates the legal owner of a vehicle.

It provides an updated ownership record and plays a key role in enhancing security and curbing vehicle-related crimes such as theft and fraud.

Motor insurance certificate

Motor insurance is compulsory under the Insurance Act of 2003. At a minimum, vehicles must have third-party insurance coverage to protect against liabilities arising from injury, death, or property damage to others.

The insurance certificate, issued by a licensed insurer, serves as evidence of coverage.

Failure to present it when requested by officials can lead to fines or impoundment.

Central Motor Registry (CMR)

The Electronic Central Motor Registry Information System, managed by the Nigeria Police Force, is a nationwide database that links every registered vehicle to its owner.

Often described as a vehicle’s digital fingerprint, the e-CMR helps prevent stolen vehicles from being re-registered or sold and is now a mandatory requirement for motorists in Lagos.

Allocation paper

The allocation paper confirms the legal assignment of a vehicle’s registration number, chassis number, and engine number.

It is critical for proving lawful acquisition and ownership, particularly for newly registered or imported vehicles.

Lagos traffic authorities are ruthless with lawbreakers in the state. Credit: LASTMA

Source: Facebook

Possessing this document helps motorists avoid suspicion, harassment, or prolonged checks.

Keeping these documents valid and readily available is not just about compliance. It is a practical step toward smoother, safer driving on Lagos roads and fewer disruptions from enforcement agencies.

Lagos to trim its levies from 65 to 9 in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos State Government has announced plans to introduce new levies covering bicycles, wheelbarrows, canoes, carts, trucks and several other activities as part of a sweeping tax reform scheduled to take effect in 2026.

The move comes under newly proposed tax laws aimed at simplifying revenue collection and ending the long-standing problem of multiple and overlapping taxes across the state.

The proposal was unveiled by the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Taxation and Revenue during a two-day tax reform summit themed “The Lagos Implementation Roadmap”, held on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng