Federal Government rebuts claims of South East passport office closure as false and misleading

NIS confirms ongoing reforms aim to modernise passport issuance, affecting all regions equally

Scheduled migration of South East passport offices to centralised system set for early 2026

The Federal Government has dismissed claims that the South East has been shut out of passport issuance, describing reports of the alleged closure of the region’s only passport office as false, misleading, and capable of stirring unnecessary tension.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said no passport office in the South East has been closed or disqualified from operations, contrary to widespread reports suggesting that equipment had been dismantled and services halted across the region.

In a statement issued in Abuja, on Saturday, February 7, 2026, the Service clarified that ongoing changes in passport processing are part of a nationwide reform programme aimed at modernising Nigeria’s passport administration, not targeting or excluding any geopolitical zone.

Allegations ‘entirely false’, says NIS

Reacting to the reports, the NIS categorically denied claims that passport issuance had stopped in the South East.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service categorically states that this report is entirely false and a gross misrepresentation of the ongoing government reforms to modernise passport administration,” the statement said.

It added that the reforms are being implemented in phases to ensure efficiency, security, and transparency in passport production nationwide.

Shift to centralised passport production

According to the NIS, the changes stem from the introduction of a phased onboarding system that migrates passport offices, including those in Nigerian foreign missions, to a centralised production framework.

This modernisation effort, which commenced in 2024, is designed to strengthen the integrity of Nigeria’s passport system, eliminate bottlenecks, and improve service delivery for citizens at home and abroad.

The Service stressed that the reform is national in scope and does not single out any region.

Progress recorded across regions and missions

The NIS disclosed that passport offices in several states have already been successfully onboarded under the new system.

These include offices in North East and North Central states such as Borno, Yobe, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau.

In addition, 35 international passport stations across Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America have also been integrated into the centralised framework.

The Service said these milestones demonstrate the steady rollout of the reform across regions and overseas missions.

South East migration underway

Addressing concerns specific to the South East, the NIS confirmed that passport offices in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states are scheduled for migration within the first quarter of 2026.

Five additional international stations in Italy, Greece, Spain, Switzerland, and Austria are also part of the ongoing onboarding process.

To prevent service disruption, the Service said it has established a strict work-plan calendar to ensure a smooth transition while maintaining delivery timelines.

Call for calm and public support

The NIS urged Nigerians to disregard speculative narratives capable of inflaming public sentiment, reaffirming its commitment to equitable service delivery across all regions.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service remains committed to equitable service delivery and operational excellence in the overall national interest,” the statement said.

A report by The Nation revealed that officials stressed that the passport reform is a long-term investment in efficiency, security, and trust, and called for public understanding as the process continues nationwide.

Nigeria passport moves up in global ranking

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria has recorded an improvement in its global travel standing, moving up to 89th position in the 2026 Henley Passport Index.

The latest ranking is a jump from 94th in 2025.

The Henley Passport Index, regarded as the world’s leading reference for assessing passport strength, ranks 199 passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa before travel.

