Nigeria’s passport ranking globally has improved in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, allowing visa free to 44 countries

African peers like Seychelles, Mauritius, and South Africa maintain stronger rankings

Despite the improvement, restrictive entry requirements in Europe, North America, and Asia continue to limit Nigerians’ global travel

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria has recorded an improvement in its global travel standing, moving up to 89th position in the 2026 Henley Passport Index.

The latest ranking is a jump from 94th in 2025.

Nigeria’s passport jumps to 89th in 2026 global ranking Photo: presidency

Source: Getty Images

The Henley Passport Index, regarded as the world’s leading reference for assessing passport strength, ranks 199 passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa before travel.

The index relies on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the world’s largest travel information database, and is enhanced by Henley & Partners’ in-house research.

Nigeria passport ranking

According to the 2026 ranking, Nigerian passport holders can travel to approximately 44 destinations without a prior visa, including countries that grant visas on arrival, electronic travel authorisations, or visitor permits.

Here are the pervious ranking:

2006 – 62nd

2007 – 64th

2008 – 67th

2009 – 67th

2010 – 76th

2011 – 84th

2012 – 87th

2013 – 78th

2014 – 79th

2015 – 95th

2016 – 92nd

2017 – 91st

2018 – 94th

2019 – 95th

2020 – 94th

2021 – 98th

2022 – 103rd

2023 – 95th

2024 – 94th

2025 – 97th

Despite the improvement in 2026, Nigeria’s passport remains among the lower-ranked globally, limiting international mobility for its citizens.

Nigeria continues to face restrictive entry requirements in key destinations across Europe, North America, and parts of Asia, which significantly affect its overall ranking.

By comparison, African peers such as Seychelles and Mauritius continue to rank significantly higher, offering broader visa-free access to their nationals. Seychelles remains Africa’s strongest passport, while South Africa also outperforms Nigeria, ranking within the top 50 globally.

Global ranking

At the top of the 2026 Henley Passport Index, Singapore retains its position as the world’s most powerful passport, providing visa-free access to more than 190 destinations.

It is followed closely by Japan and a group of European countries, including Germany, Spain, France, and Italy, whose citizens enjoy access to over 180 destinations without prior visas.

Citizens of the world’s highest-ranked countries can travel to nearly 200 destinations without visas, while those at the bottom of the index have access to fewer than 30.

Nigerian passport now grants easier access to 44 destinations. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Why is strong passport important?

Limited passport strength has practical implications for Nigeria, affecting trade, education, tourism, and migration.

Nigerian travellers often face lengthy visa application processes, high fees, and strict documentation requirements, which can constrain business opportunities and international exposure.

Visa-free countries for Nigerians

Barbados

Benin

Burundi

Cambodia

Cameroon

Cape Verde Islands

Chad

Comoro Islands (VOA visa free)

Cook Islands

Côte d'Ivoire

Djibouti

Dominica

Fiji

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Iran

Kenya

Kiribati

Lebanon

Liberia

Madagascar

Maldives

Mali

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Niger

Niue

Palau Islands

Rwanda

Samoa

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

St. Kitts and Nevis

The Gambia

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

UK approved list for sponsorship visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom has released an expanded list of companies licensed to sponsor foreign workers under its Skilled Worker visa programme.

According to the latest update published on Thursday, January 8, 2026, the number of companies approved to sponsor work visas has risen to 139,927, up from 125,880 in January 2025.

This represents an increase of 14,047 companies within one year.

Source: Legit.ng