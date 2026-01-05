FG is working on launching a World Bank backed job-market portal to directly link TVET trainees and graduates with employers

The platform will serve as a dedicated marketplace where manufacturers and recruiters can hire locally trained technicians

The portal will undergo pilot and beta testing before launch and aligns with plans to train one million Nigerians

The federal government has announced plans to launch a national job-market portal that will directly connect trainees and graduates of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes with employers.

Minister of Education, Morufu Olatunji Alausa, disclosed the plan during an interview on Channels Television said it is part of efforts to ensure skills training translates into real jobs.

Alausa revealed that the platform is being developed with support from the World Bank and is designed to close the long-standing gap between vocational training and labour market demand.

Hope rise for Nigerian youths

He noted that the government deliberately embedded employment pathways into its ongoing TVET reforms after previous skills programmes produced certificates without clear job outcomes.

The new system, he explained, will function as a dedicated job marketplace for Nigerians trained under TVET and related skills initiatives, rather than a general job-search website.

Under the model, graduates’ profiles will be uploaded to the portal as they complete training, allowing manufacturers, recruiters and service providers to directly identify and hire skilled workers.

The aim, the minister said, is to better match skills acquisition with actual demand across the economy.

He added that the platform is expected to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on foreign technical labour by making it easier for industries to source locally trained technicians and artisans.

This, he said, would help retain value within the economy and boost domestic productivity.

"Development of the portal is being carried out with World Bank involvement to ensure credibility, sustainability and strong governance."

Alausa also said procurement processes are being finalised and that the platform will undergo pilot and beta testing before public deployment to avoid the shortcomings that undermined earlier initiatives, MSME reports.

He said:

“We are taking a cautious approach. The focus is on building a functional and durable system rather than rushing it to market."

According to the minister, preparations are already underway to populate the platform at launch, with existing data on TVET trainees being integrated and a database of manufacturers and employers compiled to ensure active participation from both sides.

The minister linked the initiative to Nigeria’s broader industrial and employment challenges, noting that despite high unemployment, industries often struggle to fill technical roles locally.

Alausa said the job-market platform complements the government’s wider TVET programme, which aims to train one million Nigerians in priority skills areas identified through labour-market analysis.

