Nigerians can now apply for interest-free loans up to ₦300,000 through GEEP for the 2026 cycle

GEEP loans support micro and small enterprises, removing barriers to access and financial inclusion for grassroots entrepreneurs

Flexible repayment terms and a moratorium period enhance the programme's appeal, ensuring funds are used productively

The Federal Government has opened the application portal for the 2026 cycle of the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), giving Nigerians access to interest-free loans of up to ₦300,000.

The initiative is part of the National Social Investment Programme and is administered by the Bank of Industry to support micro, small, and medium enterprises, farmers, artisans, traders, and youth entrepreneurs nationwide.

The GEEP loan is designed to expand financial inclusion by providing affordable funding to Nigerians who often struggle to access credit from commercial banks due to high interest rates and strict collateral requirements.

Why the GEEP loan matters

For many small business owners, limited access to capital remains one of the biggest barriers to growth.

Traders, artisans, and farmers frequently lack the funds needed to restock, buy inputs, or expand operations. GEEP addresses this challenge by offering soft loans with zero interest and no collateral.

Unlike emergency cash support, GEEP loans are structured to meet real business needs.

Beneficiaries also enjoy a moratorium period before repayment begins, allowing time for the business to generate income and stabilise.

Key benefits of the GEEP loan

One of the biggest attractions of the programme is that it is completely interest-free.

Eligible applicants can access loans of up to ₦300,000 depending on the product category, significantly reducing the financial burden on borrowers.

The programme also removes the requirement for traditional collateral, making it accessible to grassroots entrepreneurs.

GEEP supports a wide range of sectors, including petty trading, agriculture, craftsmanship, and youth-led enterprises, ensuring that economic opportunities reach different layers of society.

Repayment terms are flexible, with many loans offering a grace period of about three months before repayment begins.

This gives beneficiaries breathing space to put the funds to productive use.

Types of GEEP loans available

GEEP operates through several targeted loan products. TraderMoni focuses on petty traders and artisans, starting with small loan amounts that can increase after successful repayment.

MarketMoni is tailored for market women and small business owners, usually offering loans between ₦50,000 and ₦100,000, often through registered associations or cooperatives.

FarmerMoni is designed specifically for small-scale farmers, providing higher loan amounts of up to ₦300,000 to support farming inputs, equipment, and expansion plans.

Who is eligible to apply?

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens aged 18 and above with a valid Bank Verification Number and an active bank account.

They must be engaged in a legitimate micro or small business, farming activity, or skilled trade. For some loan products, particularly MarketMoni, membership in a registered association or cooperative may be required.

Verification and enumeration exercises are often conducted before funds are disbursed to confirm eligibility.

How to apply for the GEEP loan

Interested Nigerians can apply by visiting the official GEEP portal at https://geep.nsipa.gov.ng/ .

Applicants are required to create or log in to a profile, provide accurate personal and business details, select the appropriate loan product, and submit the application for verification.

Successful applicants will be notified and given clear information on disbursement and repayment terms.

Tips to improve your chances

Ensure your BVN and bank account details are valid and active before applying. Clearly outline your business activity and how the loan will be used.

Where required, join a registered association or cooperative and respond promptly to any verification or enumeration requests from programme officers.

