Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

MultiChoice Announces New DStv, GOtv Decoder Prices, More Affordable for Nigerians
Industry

MultiChoice Announces New DStv, GOtv Decoder Prices, More Affordable for Nigerians

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • MultiChoice has confirmed the reduction of decoder prices for DStv and GOtv for new customers
  • The changes are the second price slash following similar reductions under the ‘We’ve Got You’ campaign in June
  • Canal+, the new owner of MultiChoice, has also promised to make premium entertainment more affordable

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends

MultiChoice Nigeria, the operator of DStv and GOtv, has slashed the prices of its decoders for the second time in less than 6 months.

In a statement, MultiChoice confirmed that the price of a DStv decoder dropped from N10,000 to N7,900, while the GOtv decoder now sells for N6,500, down from its previous price.

DSTV confirms decoders price slash in Nigeria
DStv decoder price reduced to attract more customers Photo: DSTV
Source: UGC

New DStv/GOtv decoder prices

The latest reduction follows a similar price cut in June under the company’s “We’ve Got You’’ campaign.

Read also

Garri price crashes by N1,800 as FG inches closer to 2025 inflation target

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

During the campaign, the price of a DStv decoder fell by 50% from N20,000 to N10,000, and the GOtv decoder price was slashed from N18,600 to N9,900.

MultiChoice’s Executive Head of Marketing, Tope Oshunkeye, explained that the latest reduction aligns with the company’s commitment to support customers during a challenging economic period and ensure that families can continue to access quality entertainment without financial strain.

According to Oshunkeye, the revision is strategically timed ahead of the festive season, when families spend more time together at home, the Nation reports.

She said:

“This adjustment ensures that entertainment remains affordable for all Nigerians.".

Multichoice has also added that the new pricing not only makes premium content more accessible but also strengthens its competitive footing in a market increasingly influenced by digital streaming platforms such as YouTube and Netflix.

Price slash aims to reward loyal DStv and GOtv subscribers
MultiChoice drops decoder prices ahead of festive season. Photo: Nurphoto
Source: Getty Images

With the fresh price cuts, more Nigerians are expected to take advantage of DStv and GOtv offerings, including a mix of local and international programming across news, movies, sports, lifestyle, and educational content.

Read also

Again, NNPC reduces petrol price, relief for Nigerians

More content options for DStv, GOtv subscribers

Meanwhile, DStv subscribers will now enjoy live coverage of selected French Ligue 1 football matches on SuperSport, following a new content partnership with the platform’s parent company Canal+.

The latest development was disclosed by SuperSport management in a statement released over the weekend.

According to SuperSport, over the 10 months of the season, three selected matches will now be available for DStv and GOtv subscribers every weekend.

Rendani Ramovha, MultiChoice’s executive head of English sports content, said the addition reinforces DStv’s position as Africa’s home of premium football.

Canal+ seeks full Control of MultiChoice’s DStv & GOtv

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that French media giant Canal+ has formally applied to Uganda’s communications regulator to take over full control of DStv and GOtv operations in Uganda, following its recent acquisition of the entire MultiChoice Group.

The request involves a “change in control” of various licenses held by MultiChoice subsidiaries, including subscriber management, streaming rights, and infrastructure operations.

Read also

Dangote speaks on reported plans to begin bike fuel delivery service

Key considerations include pricing, the protection of local content, job security, and whether Canal+ will provide competitive service or simply replicate current offerings under a different banner.

Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

Hot: