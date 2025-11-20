MultiChoice has confirmed the reduction of decoder prices for DStv and GOtv for new customers

The changes are the second price slash following similar reductions under the ‘We’ve Got You’ campaign in June

Canal+, the new owner of MultiChoice, has also promised to make premium entertainment more affordable

MultiChoice Nigeria, the operator of DStv and GOtv, has slashed the prices of its decoders for the second time in less than 6 months.

In a statement, MultiChoice confirmed that the price of a DStv decoder dropped from N10,000 to N7,900, while the GOtv decoder now sells for N6,500, down from its previous price.

DStv decoder price reduced to attract more customers Photo: DSTV

New DStv/GOtv decoder prices

The latest reduction follows a similar price cut in June under the company’s “We’ve Got You’’ campaign.

During the campaign, the price of a DStv decoder fell by 50% from N20,000 to N10,000, and the GOtv decoder price was slashed from N18,600 to N9,900.

MultiChoice’s Executive Head of Marketing, Tope Oshunkeye, explained that the latest reduction aligns with the company’s commitment to support customers during a challenging economic period and ensure that families can continue to access quality entertainment without financial strain.

According to Oshunkeye, the revision is strategically timed ahead of the festive season, when families spend more time together at home, the Nation reports.

She said:

“This adjustment ensures that entertainment remains affordable for all Nigerians.".

Multichoice has also added that the new pricing not only makes premium content more accessible but also strengthens its competitive footing in a market increasingly influenced by digital streaming platforms such as YouTube and Netflix.

MultiChoice drops decoder prices ahead of festive season. Photo: Nurphoto

With the fresh price cuts, more Nigerians are expected to take advantage of DStv and GOtv offerings, including a mix of local and international programming across news, movies, sports, lifestyle, and educational content.

More content options for DStv, GOtv subscribers

Meanwhile, DStv subscribers will now enjoy live coverage of selected French Ligue 1 football matches on SuperSport, following a new content partnership with the platform’s parent company Canal+.

The latest development was disclosed by SuperSport management in a statement released over the weekend.

According to SuperSport, over the 10 months of the season, three selected matches will now be available for DStv and GOtv subscribers every weekend.

Rendani Ramovha, MultiChoice’s executive head of English sports content, said the addition reinforces DStv’s position as Africa’s home of premium football.

Canal+ seeks full Control of MultiChoice’s DStv & GOtv

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that French media giant Canal+ has formally applied to Uganda’s communications regulator to take over full control of DStv and GOtv operations in Uganda, following its recent acquisition of the entire MultiChoice Group.

The request involves a “change in control” of various licenses held by MultiChoice subsidiaries, including subscriber management, streaming rights, and infrastructure operations.

Key considerations include pricing, the protection of local content, job security, and whether Canal+ will provide competitive service or simply replicate current offerings under a different banner.

