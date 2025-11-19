Skyway Aviation Handling Company has denied an allegation by an ad-hoc worker who claimed that his phone was smashed by a senior official of the company.

He claimed that his phone was smashed while he was recording controversial social media critic, VeryDarkMan.

The company has denied the allegation, explaining that the worker's claim is misleading, saying there was no senior official of the company involved.

Aviation ground handling firm Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) has debunked a claim made by an ad-hoc worker who alleged that his phone was smashed by a superior officer after he recorded popular social media personality Vincent Martins Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), at the airport.

The clarification follows a 28-second video circulating online, in which the unidentified worker said his supervisor damaged his device for filming the influencer.

The staff member, who was dressed in a SAHCO reflective vest and displaying an identity tag, thanked VDM for replacing his broken Android phone with an iPhone XR.

In the video, the worker, speaking in pidgin, narrated that he was recording VDM “dancing at the airport” when his “Oga” allegedly confronted him and destroyed the phone.

However, SAHCO has denied the claim, explaining that the individual’s phone was damaged in an altercation with airport staff.

The company’s spokesperson, Vanessa Uansohia, told PUNCH newspaper that the narrative in the circulating video was inaccurate and that there was no SAHCO staff involved.

She urged members of the public to ignore the individual in the video, who she noted is not a full-time SAHCO employee but an ad-hoc worker.

She said:

“The individual featured is not a SAHCO staff member. He is an ad hoc worker, and his phone was not smashed by any SAHCO staff or supervisor. The damage to his phone resulted from an interaction with airport security personnel, not from anyone affiliated with SAHCO."

VDM, Mr Jollof, fight inside aircraft

Legit.ng reported that social media critic, VeryDarkMan and comedian Mr Jollof got into a physical fight on an aircraft of the United Nigeria Airlines flying from Asaba in Delta State to Lagos.

The video of the altercation broke the internet on November 17, attracting reactions from authorities who threatened to punish both of them.

Ossai Success, a senior special assistant on media to the Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, announced, yesterday the duo had been arrested.\

Air Algeria partners with SAHCO

Legit.ng reported that Air Algeria partnered with SAHCO earlier this year for ground handling services.

The two companies entered into a partnership agreement following Air Algeria’s entry into the Nigerian aviation sector, and made its pioneer flight in April 2025.

Ground handling in aviation refers to the wide range of services provided to facilitate an aircraft flight or aircraft ground repositioning, preparation for and upon conclusion of a flight, which will include both customer service and ramp service functions.

