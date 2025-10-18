Bvndle Loyalty, backed by VFD Group, will host Africa’s first Bvndle Rewards Festival on December 8–9, 2025, in Victoria Island, Lagos

Bvndle Loyalty, an innovative company backed by VFD Group, has announced the first-ever Bvndle Rewards Festival, set to take place on December 8–9, 2025, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The two-day event aims to change how people think about customer loyalty, shifting it from just business numbers to real human connections between brands and their customers.

The event will set the stage for reimagining customer appreciation and brand loyalty. Photo credit: Bvndle

Source: UGC

Bvndle redefining loyalty beyond transaction

The festival comes at a critical time when global reports suggest that businesses could lose up to $3.7 trillion in sales by 2025 due to poor customer service. However, experts also note that increasing customer retention by just 5% can raise profits by 25% or more.

Designed to meet this challenge, the Bvndle Rewards Festival will build an environment where loyalty is valued, rewarded, and celebrated as the new currency of success.

Ikechukwu Nwaguru, Managing Director of Bvndle Loyalty Ltd, said:

“Loyalty is not a metric, it’s a relationship.“In an era where brand trust is harder to earn and even harder to keep, the Bvndle Rewards Festival offers something truly different. We’re creating a world-class experience that spotlights the people behind the numbers, the customers who keep showing up, the brands that consistently deliver, and the communities that turn everyday engagement into something meaningful. This isn’t just an event; it’s a movement. It’s our way of saying, "we see you, and we celebrate your loyalty in full colour.”

Throughout the two days, the festival will combine innovation, storytelling, and culture in engaging experiences such as digital showcases, lifestyle masterclasses, and creative installations like the Circle of Loyalty and Welcome Mirror.

The event will bring together over 10,000 attendees, including 70 speakers and thought leaders from business, technology, lifestyle, and culture. Participants will explore interactive, gamified activities and live performances celebrating customer appreciation.

Highlights of the Bvndle Rewards Festival

Immersive Brand Activations: Bringing loyalty to life with interactive experiences that remind us why 86% of customers are willing to pay more for exceptional experiences.

The Blueprint for Revenue- Thought Leadership on the Profit of Appreciation. Curated sessions featuring brands that achieve an 80% increase in revenue by prioritising customer experience, sharing their blueprints for strategic growth, and unwavering customer devotion.

The Grand Finale Concert: Closing the Festival in Unforgettable Style. Attendees experience the pinnacle of celebration as top artists take the stage, showcasing the vibrant rhythm where connection, culture, and high-energy music converge.

Customer Appreciation Awards: Honouring not just buyers, but believers, the loyal communities that turn brands into movements.

Ikechukwu Nwaguru, Managing Director of Bvndle Loyalty Ltd, said the Bvndle Rewards Festival offers something truly different. Photo credit: Bvndle

Source: UGC

Taking place at the end of the year, the festival offers brands and leaders an opportunity to reflect and plan for 2026, focusing on how genuine loyalty can shape the future of business growth in Africa and beyond.

Source: Legit.ng