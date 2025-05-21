A French company, Canal+, is at the final stages of taking over Africa’s largest pay-TV company, MultiChoice

South Africa’s Competition Commission has recommended that Canal+ take over MultiChoice Group, subject to certain conditions

The deal, which is now before a tribunal, will allow Canal+ to enter the pay-TV industry in Africa, especially in English-speaking countries

South Africa’s Competition Commission has recommended that Canal+, a French firm, take over MultiChoice Group, with conditions.

The development cleared a major hurdle on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, setting the pace for Africa’s largest pay-TV provider.

The deal will give Canal+ a foothold in Africa

If granted, the deal would be transformative for the French firm as part of its African expansion plan, especially in English-speaking countries.

Reuters reports that Canal+, a spin-off from Vedendi, the parent company, made an offer of 125 rand per share in cash in 2024 that it does not own, totalling 35 billion rand or $1.96 billion.

The Commission disclosed that the transaction was unlikely to lessen or prevent competition, but said that approval would be subject to several conditions due to MultiChoice’s role in South Africa’s entertainment sector, to address public interest and concerns raised by stakeholders.

South Africa gives Canal+ conditions

MultiChoice’s shares have appreciated by 5.33% since the development was announced.

Maxime Saada, Canal+ CEO, said that the move was a major step in the company’s ambition to create a global media entertainment firm with Africa at the centre.

According to the consumer protection agency, the total value of all public interest commitments by merger parties was estimated at 26 billion rand over the next three years

The parties have agreed not to lay off any worker until 2028, and that the majority of LicenceCO’s shareholders will be disadvantaged individuals and workers.

Additionally, the parties will continue to embark on social responsibility initiatives, such as skills development in the industry and sports development.

MultiChoice moves to protect workers

To overcome regulatory hurdles prohibiting foreign entities from owning more than 20% of a South African licensee, MultiChoice Group has earmarked its domestic unit, which has broadcasting rights, into a new entity called LicenceCo.

The entity has made a commitment that includes expenses on local audiovisual content and the promotion of South African audiovisual content in new markets.

Reuters says the deal is now before the Competition Tribunal for final assent.

