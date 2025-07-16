The National Orientation Agency (NOA) announced plans to distribute debit cards to low-income and vulnerable households across Ondo's 18 local government districts

Plans are in place to distribute debit cards to the recipients included in the single register of low-income and vulnerable households throughout Ondo's 18 local government districts, according to the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

James Adekunle, the state director of the agency, made this statement at a stakeholder meeting in Akure, praising the state government for its initiatives to raise residents' standards of life through the social investment program.

Debit cards were distributed to Renewed Hope Beneficiaries under the Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme of NSIP in 2024, benefiting 12,867 and 3,388 outstanding beneficiaries, according to a statement released yesterday.

“The programme which was renewed by the President Tinubu’s administration under the National Social Safety NET Coordinating Office (NASSCO), Abuja in collaboration with the Ondo State Public and Intergovernmental Relations office has captured about 12,867 beneficiaries and 3,388 outstanding beneficiaries in 2024 exercise to receive disbursement of Debit cards in the state,” he said.

Adekunle underlined that the state government has put a lot of effort into reaching the objectives and urged the coordinating units to keep up the good job in order to make sure that the program's impact on the oppressed continues.

The director asserted that the program has been highly successful over the past two years and that its main goal is to reach out to the weak and impoverished members of society.

Ambassador Orioye Gbayisemore, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on Youth Empowerment and Job Creation, expressed the hope that the empowerment will have a significant impact on the recipients' welfare and well-being.

FG to share N75,000 monthly to 9 million Nigerians

Legit.ng reported that Nentawe Yilwatda, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction, has disclosed that the federal government’s Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme has reached 6 million Nigerians in six months.

He also announced plans to include an additional nine million beneficiaries by October 2025, bringing the total to 15 million Nigerian households.

Yilwatda disclosed this on Thursday, May 22, 2025, while addressing beneficiaries of the Skills-to-Wealth (S2W) Training programme in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

He said:

"Previously, only two million people benefited from the Conditional Cash Transfer programme over a span of nine years, averaging just 200,000 beneficiaries per year.

"We are now working to digitise all households on the social register by assigning digital identities, creating e-wallet accounts and conducting physical verification to ensure accuracy and transparency."

FG distributes N2.25bn to support 16,696 businesses

Legit.ng reported that Dr. Olasupo Olusi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry (BoI), affirmed that the Federal Government has disbursed N2.25 billion to support 16,696 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Gombe.

The purpose of the meeting was to inform the Gombe business community about the Federal Government Loan Scheme for MSMEs and manufacturing businesses, which is worth N200 billion.

Nearly 900,000 beneficiaries in Nigeria's six geopolitical zones have received over N107 billion from the Federal Government through the BoI, according to Olusi.

