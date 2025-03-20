Schneider Electric has made it clear that it is dedicated to promoting sustainability in the urban transformation of Nigeria

The company explain its plans to provide smart, energy-efficient solutions to Eko Atlantic City

The strategic alliance is expected to establish new standards for Nigerian urban living that are both clever and sustainable

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

By supplying Eko Atlantic City with intelligent, energy-efficient solutions, Schneider Electric has stated its commitment to advancing sustainability in Nigeria's urban transformation.

Ajibola Akindele, the country president of Schneider Electric Nigeria, emphasized the importance of the project in Nigeria.

The partnership between Eko Atlantic and Schneider will set new benchmarks for intelligent and sustainable urban living. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

He said,

“This partnership with Eko Atlantic City is a game-changer for Nigeria. We are leveraging our expertise to provide world-class energy solutions, including customised protection relays and real-time monitoring systems.

“Our goal is to enhance power efficiency, ensure uninterrupted supply, and support Nigeria’s journey toward sustainable urban development,” he said.

Eko Atlantic City

Nestled in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria, Eko Atlantic City is positioned to become a thriving commercial and residential hub, designed to accommodate over 300,000 residents and attract an estimated 250,000 daily commuters.

Speaking on the project’s transformative impact, Joanna Fabikun, Head of Corporate Communications, Eko Atlantic City, stated: “Eko Atlantic City represents the future of urban living in Nigeria. With Schneider Electric and Eko Utilities Nigeria Limited, we are developing a city that prioritises innovation, sustainability, and long-term economic growth.

“Thousands of trees have been planted to combat climate change, while smart energy solutions ensure a greener and more resilient Lagos alongside a lifestyle, a community, and a future that offers limitless possibilities,” she said.

Schneider stated that it is developing a city that prioritises innovation, sustainability, and long-term economic growth. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

By guaranteeing that Africa's fastest-growing megacity has a dependable and resilient power infrastructure, the strategic partnership will set new benchmarks for intelligent and sustainable urban living in Nigeria, the company revealed, in line with UN SDG 11 of Building Sustainable Cities and Communities.

“As Eko Atlantic City moves into its fifth development phase, Schneider Electric plays a crucial role in securing 99 per cent electricity availability for the city’s businesses and residents. Through Eko Utilities Nigeria Limited, the city’s dedicated power provider, an independent electricity generation facility is under development, capable of generating power at 11kV and scaling up to 132kV,’’ the company said.

