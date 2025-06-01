The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has begun paying liquidation dividends to stakeholders of the now-defunct Pearl Microfinance Bank

Stakeholders can claim their dividends by visiting the nearest NDIC office between May 26 and July 4, 2025, or by submitting claims online via the NDIC website

This initiative aims to ensure secure and efficient payments, helping restore trust in the financial system

The payment of liquidation dividends to Pearl Microfinance Bank (MFB) stakeholders has begun by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

As a result, shareholders, creditors, and depositors of the now-defunct Pearl MFB can start reclaiming their legitimate stake.

This was announced by the NDIC on its X handle. It explained the event as a step toward paying off outstanding debts and giving customers impacted by the bank's demise some financial respite.

NDIC stated that all interested parties must visit the closest NDIC office between May 26 and July 4, 2025, to expedite the procedure. They will have their claims verified during this time to guarantee that payments are made securely and appropriately.

To verify identities and validate claims and ensure that all qualified parties receive their just compensation, this verification process is essential.

Another option

There is another option for people who might find it challenging to physically attend the NDIC offices. The NDIC website's claims page allows stakeholders to download and fill out the claims form, which they may then email to claimcomplaints@ndic.gov.ng.

This online option ensures greater accessibility to the payment process by giving stakeholders a convenient way to submit their claims without having to travel.

The settlement of the Pearl Microfinance Bank liquidation has improved as a result of the NDIC's initiative. It shows how dedicated regulatory bodies are to safeguarding the interests of shareholders, creditors, and depositors while reviving trust in the financial system.

In order to claim their dividends within the allotted time, stakeholders are urged to act quickly and seize this opportunity.

NDIC speaks on partial reimbursement

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) recently announced that depositors who had N5 million or more in funds at the now-defunct Heritage Bank would only receive a partial reimbursement.

Ibrahim Elisha criticised the NDIC's pro-rata reimbursement plan over the weekend on behalf of the impacted depositors, claiming it is woefully insufficient and reflects serious funding shortages that jeopardise public trust in the nation's banking sector.

The organisation claims that a recent press release, which the depositors say was prepared in response to media pressure, has revealed NDIC's inability to completely reimburse depositors, even after the liquidation of Heritage Bank's assets.

