The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has kept to its promise to pay Heritage Bank depositors in April 2025

The insurer confirmed that disbursements have been made and urged those who are yet to receive payment to lodge a complaint

The NDIC also sent an important message to the creditors and shareholders of the now-defunct Heritage Bank

True to its earlier promise to commence payment of deposits above N5 million in the now-defunct Heritage Bank, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has confirmed the disbursement of N46.6 million.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the acting Head of Communication and Public Affairs, Hawwau Gambo, NDIC confirmed the payment.

According to the statement, the payment of the first tranche of the N46.6 billion liquidation dividends started on Friday, April 25, 2025.

The statement read;

“In its continued commitment to ensuring that depositors of the defunct Heritage Bank are fully reimbursed, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has declared the first tranche of liquidation dividends totaling N46.6bn from the proceeds of sales of the defunct bank’s assets and recovery of debts owed to the defunct institution.”

Depositors yet to be reimbursed are to contact NDIC

NDIC noted that verified bank records were used for the payment and told depositors who had yet to receive the first tranche of their deposits to reach out, the PUNCH reports.

The statement read;

“Consequently, any depositor with an amount in excess of N5m who was paid the insured amount but did not receive the payment of the liquidation dividends should approach the nearest NDIC office or contact us ...”

Also depositors without alternate bank accounts, or who are yet to receive any of the insured deposits at all, are urged to lodge a complaint with NDIC.

Click here to fill out the complaint form or complete a deposit verification form.

CBN revokes Heritage Bank license

On June 3, 2024, the Central Bank of Nigeria revoked the banking license of Heritage Bank over regulatory infractions.

The bank had been on the watchlist for a period of time, and had received warnings from the apex bank.

Shortly after the revocation, the NDIC had commenced the payment of insured deposits, promptly reimbursing depositors up to the N5 million insured threshold.

In the following days, the NDIC immediately reimbursed depositors with deposits under N5 million, making the payment into their linked accounts with other banks.

The insurer confirmed that it used verified records from the bank to effect the payments, and traced the alternate accounts with other banks using the depositors' Bank Verification Number (BVN).

For creditors whose deposits exceeded the maximum insured limit of N5 million, they were reimbursed with the first N5 million.

The NDIC urged them to be patient while the assets of the bank were being liquidated and debts recovered before they would receive the rest of their deposits.

NDIC sends message to creditors of Heritage Bank

Meanwhile, the NDIC has also sent a message to shareholders and creditors of Heritage Bank.

The NDIC statement noted that the liquidation dividends would be extended to paying creditors and then shareholders, after all depositors have been fully settled.

It added that when the next tranche of liquidation dividends is available, further payments would be made.

