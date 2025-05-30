Mangal Cement, Nigeria’s newest cement company, has commenced stakeholder engagement to market its product

Mangal Cement commenced operations in Kogi state in 2024, with a 6,000 tonnes per day production capacity

The company disclosed that engagement with stakeholders is critical as it provides feedback for product performance and improvement

Barely one year since commencing operations in Nigeria, Mangal Cement has taken strategic steps to solidify its place and announce its presence as a top player in the industry.

The company held its annual stakeholders’ engagement forum in Asaba in Delta State.

Mangal Cement begins distribution to the Southeast.

Mangal Cement begins distribution

Mangal Cement’s general manager for sales and marketing for Delta and Anambra, Goriola Omowunmi, said the engagement is an essential step in boosting collaboration with critical stakeholders in the region.

She disclosed that the meeting is a unique one, and is exploring key areas for the company.

Omowunmi stressed the cement company’s commitment to delivering quality products and maintaining high standards, saying that partnerships with customers are critical to the company’s mission.

She asked the company’s customers to provide regular feedback to help the company monitor product performance, understand demand, and prevent structural failures.

Mangal Cement’s Quality Control Assurance Manager, Ibrahim Bappa Uba, reiterated the company’s focus on customer satisfaction and product excellence.

Mangal Cement pledges quality performance

Uba noted that Mangal Cement began operations in June 2024 in Kogi State, with an installed production capacity of 6,000 tonnes per day.

He revealed that the company’s core objective was to produce and market high-standard cement.

“We urge stakeholders to alert us immediately if they detect any fault in our products,” he said.

A representative of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Ernest Daniel, reiterated the importance of adhering to global best practices in cement use.

He disclosed that without standards, there can be no partnership or use, highlighting SON’s role in quality products in Nigeria.

The Sun reports that others at the event praised the newest cement manufacturer, describing it as one of the strongest products available.

A fourth force emerges in the cement industry

The development positions Managal Cement as one of the leading players in an industry dominated by Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, and Lafarge Africa.

Experts say Mangal Cement is a viable alternative to other manufacturers, which have kept a close and tight grip on the industry.

If successful, the company may emerge as the fourth force in the cement industry, giving users a choice.

Mangal Cement aims at Nigeria's massive cement industry.

Chinese firm to acquire Larfage Africa

Meanwhile, a previous report by Legit.ng disclosed that Chinese cement giants such as China Cement and Huaxin are making inroads into Africa to sustain growth.

With declining domestic demands, these cement firms are aggressively expanding by acquiring stakes in existing cement companies and establishing new plants across the continent.

Two Chinese cement firms enter Africa

The growth strategy is meant to harness Africa’s growing infrastructure needs and boost global market presence.

Due to this, Chinese cement makers are intensifying competition with big players such as Dangote and BUA to reshape the landscape in Africa’s cement sector and drive economic opportunities.

Experts have said that Nigeria’s cement industry is tightly regulated and dominated mostly by three players, hence these foreign firms furrow into the sector by buying shares in existing firms.

Dealers sell for Dangote, BUA, Lafarge Cement at new prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian cement industry is currently dominated by three big players, including Dangote Cement, BUA Cement and Lafarge Africa.

These players have a significant impact on Nigeria’s construction industry, influencing infrastructure development, housing, and economic growth.

According to a recent market survey, the prices of these brands have drastically changed over the years.

