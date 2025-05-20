A comprehensive market survey has disclosed the current prices of cement according to its manufacturers

The leading manufacturers, including Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, and Lafarge Africa, released varying prices

The manufacturers recently announced a freeze on prices in support of government projects nationwide

The Nigerian cement industry is currently dominated by three big players, including Dangote Cement, BUA Cement and Lafarge Africa.

These players have a significant impact on Nigeria’s construction industry, influencing infrastructure development, housing, and economic growth.

Top manufacturers and their prices

According to a recent market survey, the prices of these brands have drastically changed over the years.

As of May 2025, cement prices varied based on brands, location and outlets.

Dangote Cement. 8,000- N9,000 per 50kg bag

The company sells its depot prices for between N8,000 to N9,000 per 50 kg bag, while its retail prices sell for between N9,900 to N10,500, depending on the location and dealer.

Dangote Cement is a dominant brand in Nigeria and Africa, which experts attribute to its quality and spread.

The company has a strong distribution network, spanning various states and countries.

BUA Cement: N5,500-N7,900 per 50kg bag

The company sells its depot prices for N5,500 and N7,900 per 50kg bag, while its retail prices sell for N8,500 and N9,800, depending on the location.

The brand has remained relatively affordable and competitive, especially after the company announced a price crash in 2024.

However, experts have said efforts to maintain stable retail prices have been frustrated by market conditions, leading to fluctuations.

Large Africa: N5,500

Lafarge Cement is one of the strongest competitors in the market and sells its cement at a depot price of between N8,500 and N9,500 per 50kg.

The company, which plans to sell its shares to a Chinese firm, sells cement retail prices at N9,100 and N10,500 per 50kg bag.

According to reports, Lafarge Africa, operating under the Holcim Group, offers a competitive price, with a strong presence in Nigeria.

Manufacturers agree to freeze prices

The development comes as the leading cement companies agreed to freeze prices for government projects.

The chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has announced an agreement among top cement manufacturers to crash prices for all federal government projects.

The BUA Group boss disclosed this after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, May 15, 2025, saying that the move is aimed at boosting the administration’s efforts without increasing costs.

According to him, the manufacturers have agreed to freeze cement prices for any contractor involved with the government’s projects.

Cement producers in Nigeria announce huge profits

Legit.ng earlier reported that three cement producers listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Dangote Cement Plc, BUA Cement Plc, and Lafarge Cement Plc, have made a combined revenue of N677.34 billion in 2024.

This represents an increase of 17.55% from the N576.18 billion reported in 2023.

An analysis by Legit.ng shows that Dangote Cement remains Nigeria’s most profitable cement company, reporting a profit of N503.2 billion for the full year 2024, a 10% increase from N455.6 billion in 2023.

