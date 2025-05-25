The BUA Group has donated a fully furnished multipurpose building in Kano state to serve as the interim headquarters of the newly established North-West Development Commission

The handover ceremony was attended by dignitaries from various sectors, with BUA reaffirming its commitment to public-private partnerships for regional development

NWDC chairman Lawal Sama'ila Abdullah noted that the facility would enable the Commission to kick-start its mission of driving infrastructure and economic growth in the North-West

The newly established North-West Development Commission (NWDC) has received a fully furnished multipurpose building from the BUA Group to serve as its interim headquarters in Kano State.

Dignitaries from both the public and private sectors, including Commission representatives, community leaders, and BUA Group officials, attended the handover event held at the facility on Court Road in Kano, Daily Sun reported.

Khalifa Abdul Samad Rabiu, speaking on behalf of Abdul Samad Rabiu, the founder and Executive Chairman of the BUA Group, explained that the donation was both a tangible and symbolic demonstration of BUA's belief in transformative collaborations between public and private organisations.

“At BUA, we believe inclusive development starts with providing institutions the tools to succeed. This gesture by my father and Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, is more than just bricks and mortar. For us at BUA, this donation is about laying a foundation for people-centred growth in the North-West to support President Bola Tinubu’s regional development drive under the Renewed Hope Agenda,” said Khalifa Abdul Samad Rabiu.

In his speech, Lawal Sama'ila Abdullahi, the chairman of the North-West Development Commission, expressed his sincere appreciation to BUA Group for the timely assistance, noting that the facility would provide the Commission with the operational foundation it needs to begin fulfilling its mission of accelerating regional infrastructure and economic development.

“This support from BUA is not just generous—it is strategic. It gives us the necessary momentum as we commence the Commission’s work to transform lives and unlock the immense potential of the North-West,” the chairman said.

In addition to the Kano state government's earlier pledge of a N3 billion land parcel for the commission's permanent headquarters, the gesture builds on an increasing tide of support for the recently constituted commission.

