Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), has praised the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for its efficient handling of the Federal Government's policy on the domestic sale of crude oil and processed goods in naira.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote praised the Nigerian Ports Authority for crude oil sales in naira. Photo Credit: Dangote Group, Contributor

Source: Getty Images

To facilitate the NPA's operations, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) donated a brand-new coaster bus to the One-Stop-Shop (OSS) Committee.

This claim was made in a letter signed by Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Industries Limited, who promised that his organisation would continue exploring ways to support the committee in carrying out its responsibilities under the presidential decree.

The NPA issued a statement on Tuesday confirming this donation according to a Punch report.

The letter states in part:

“In recognition of the enormous responsibility placed on the shoulders of the One-Stop-Shop by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and our commitment to ensuring the committee effectively delivers on its mandate, I am pleased to donate one brand-new coaster bus to facilitate the daily operations of the committee. We believe this bus will be of great value to the committee as we continue to look for ways to support and appreciate the efforts of this noble committee.”

It is worth noting that during a recent visit to the NPA, Zacch Adedeji, the Chairman of the Technical Sub-Committee on the implementation of the Federal Government's policy on the domestic sale of crude oil and refined products in Naira, praised the NPA-led One-Stop-Shop (OSS) team for ensuring the smooth execution of the directive.

Adedeji praised the NPA-led team for playing a key role in the effective implementation of the presidential order governing the domestic sale of crude oil and processed products in naira.

“We recognise that this pioneering effort is a significant achievement, which undoubtedly reflects your commitment and patriotism. Thus, we encourage you to maintain the hard work and dedication that has made this initiative a success. We also extend our gratitude to all participating agencies for their invaluable cooperation and support,” Adedeji said.

Nigerian customs announces sale of N400/litre petrol

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Comptroller General Adewale Adeniyi authorised the immediate auction of confiscated petrol at a discounted price of N10,000 per 25-litre jerrycan. This means a litre of the petrol will be sold at N400/litre.

The product was seized over the weekend by the agency’s task force, Operation Whirlwind, which confiscated petrol valued at over N63 million in the Lagos-Ogun axis, Daily Sun reported.

The National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) Hussein Ejibunu, praised the seizure as a significant victory in the battle against economic sabotage during a press briefing at the Customs Training College in Ikeja, Lagos, over the weekend.

Source: Legit.ng