Nigeria's power sector has broken past records and achieved the highest power generated in one day

This new record was set on Monday, March 3, 2025 and surpasses the previous high record from last month

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) also announced a new hourly generation peak record for 2025

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that Nigeria’s power sector hit a new generation peak record of 5,713MW.

This is the highest generated in one hour since the start of 2025, and it was recorded at 21:30hrs on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Announcing this new development in a post on its X handle, the TCN added that it surpassed the previous peak of 5,543 MW achieved on February 14, 2025.

The post also remarked that this figure comes close to the all-time highest peak generation recorded on March 1, 2021, where the power sector recorded 5,801.60MW in one hour.

The statement reads;

“Although this new peak is lower than the all-time maximum peak generation of 5,801.60MW recorded on March 1, 2021, by 88MW, it remains a notable achievement.”

Nigeria achieves new maximum daily energy

Nigeria also attained a new maximum daily energy, the highest ever recorded in the history of electricity in Nigeria.

The TCN statement recorded that Nigeria achieved a total of 125,542.06 megawatt-hours (MWh) on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Recall that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) already announced that power generation in 2025 was up about 3% from 2024.

This record surpasses the previous record of 125,159.48MWh achieved on February 14, 2025, and sets a new record for Nigeria’s electricity industry.

This new record signals that the government's investment in improving power generation and transmission may be yielding results already.

Recall that the government already unveiled a $122 billion investment plan to address challenges in the sector over the next decades.

Unfortunately, the government has also shifted the universal electrification deadline from 2030 to 2035, noting that it is no longer feasible to phase out self-generation by 2030.

However, the federal government's plan to take electricity to 25 million Nigerians in rural areas before the year 2028 is still on and is being accelerated to ensure that Nigerians in rural areas are brought into the grid.

Nigeria achieves new high of 5,543 MW

In related news, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced in February that electricity generation in Nigeria has achieved a major milestone in 2025, with a peak record of 5,543MW.

This notable power generation record was achieved in the later hours of Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has yet to achieve the 6,000MW power generation target set by the government, and it is already way past the December 2024 deadline.

