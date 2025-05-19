Ugochi Nwachukwu has disclosed how her passion for perfection has transformed the events planning landscape. She said the passion has also thrown her into uncharted territories, with challenges she has since surmounted. She shares her experience in this piece.

From crafting unique event experiences to mentoring the next generation of aspiring designers, one visionary is reshaping the events planning and design space one function at a time.

Founder of Enchanted Events, Ugochi Nwachukwu, is driving innovation in the Events Planning space with her signature touch, creating unforgettable moments through immersive storytelling.

The desire for a lasting legacy

Also, determined to leave a strong legacy for the next generation of Event Designers, Nwachukwu began the Event Designer Business Academy to nurture upcoming talents.

For Nwachukwu, it has always been Events Planning & Design, learning from a very young age from her mother how simple events could create long-lasting and memorable experiences for attendees.

She has since grown into the field, making people feel immersed in an experience crafted just for them.

“My journey began long before I even realised it, at home, watching my mum. She had a deep love for hosting, and growing up, having guests over was never just a casual affair,” she said.

The push into the luxury design landscape

“She transformed simple visits into something memorable, and I was always by her side, her little coordinator, helping to arrange chairs, set tables, and make sure everything was just right. Without knowing it at the time, those moments planted the first seeds of my passion for elevating spaces and creating experiences that made people feel seen and special,” she added.

Etching her name onto the emerging luxury events scene as a young woman has not come without its fair share of challenges. Nwachukwu revealed how she learnt that being a talented designer wasn’t enough to succeed in the industry.

“Starting as a young woman in an emerging luxury market meant I had to prove myself repeatedly. There were very few mentors in Nigeria’s luxury events space at the time, really no clear roadmap for success that I could follow.

As a newcomer, I was building my playbook. I found out early that being talented at design wasn’t enough; I had to learn the business side, how to price and show proof of concept, how to manage a team and delegate effectively, and how to ensure each event was profitable,” Nwachukwu said.

How I confront challenges

She noted that storytelling has great power in design, and it remains the soul of her work. She continues to strive to tell stories through her craft, turning events into unforgettable memories.

“Storytelling is central to my approach; it’s the soul of my work. Anyone can put up beautiful decorations, but to evoke emotion and create a memory, you need a story. Whether it’s a corporate event where we convey the brand’s history and values through the theme, or a dinner where every element reflects the couple’s personalities and journey, I always seek that narrative.”

Nwachukwu spoke about her mentorship project, the Event Designer Business Academy, and how she is using the initiative to pass on her key strategies and lessons to the next generation of event planners and designers.

“A few years ago, I had a lightbulb moment. I looked around at many talented event designers struggling with the business side of things, the same struggles I faced early on – how to price, how to scale, how to attract the right clients. I realised I could do something to help. That’s why I founded

The Event Designer Business Academy in 2021, to mentor and equip the next generation with both creative and business skills.”

