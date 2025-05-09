Young Nigerian software engineer Zainab Akinola inspired participants at the International Girls in ICT Day event held in Victoria Island, Lagos

As a special guest in a Firechat Session, she shared her journey into tech, addressed challenges girls face in the industry, and encouraged the use of free learning resources

The event, organized by Cisco and WISE Nigeria, featured hands-on activities and showcased the power of female representation in technology

Young Nigerian tech talent, Zainab Akinola, delivered an inspiring message to aspiring innovators at the International Girls in ICT Day celebration held on May 8, 2025, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, hosted at Yurdais Heights, was organized by Cisco in collaboration with WISE Nigeria and drew a diverse group of girls eager to delve into the world of technology under the theme "Reducing the Gender Gaps."

Zainab calls for girls to embrace IT more.

Source: Original

Recognized for her remarkable strides in software engineering at a young age, Zainab was invited as a special guest and featured in the event’s headline Firechat Session.

Her presence served not only as an inspiration but as a practical example of what young women can achieve in the tech space, despite the barriers that still exist.

Zainab speaks on challenges faced by girls

During the interactive session, Zainab shared personal anecdotes about her entry into the tech field and the hurdles she faced along the way.

She identified two primary challenges confronting girls in technology: the male-dominated narrative of the industry and the often prohibitive cost of formal education in tech.

“Many girls think tech isn’t for them simply because they don’t see enough women in the field,” she remarked.

“But that’s changing. Today, more girls are not only learning tech but excelling at it.”

Addressing financial barriers, she encouraged attendees to take advantage of free resources available online.

“Not everyone can afford training programs that cost hundreds of thousands, even millions. But that’s no reason to give up. There are free platforms like YouTube where anyone can start learning at their own pace.”

Young prodigy awed audience with skill

The event blended motivational discussions with practical engagement. Participants were divided into teams and given the opportunity to create mini-projects using Scratch, a visual programming language designed for young learners.

The room buzzed with creativity as the girls applied what they learned in a supportive environment.

For many, the event offered more than just exposure - it provided a tangible sense of belonging in a field that has often felt exclusive.

Zainab’s participation gave the occasion an added layer of relevance, as she demonstrated that success in tech is attainable with determination, resourcefulness, and passion.

Reflecting on the day, Zainab expressed her excitement and gratitude for being featured.

“I’m so honored to have been part of this experience - not just as an attendee, but as a guest speaker. It means so much to be recognized for my work and to inspire other girls to pursue their dreams.”

The event concluded on a hopeful note, leaving many of the young participants visibly energized and motivated to take their first steps toward tech careers.

Zainab bags 30 difficult tech certifications

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young prodigy graduated from ALX Software Engineering before turning 16, earning over 30 certifications in software engineering, AI, and machine learning.

Initially aiming to pursue medicine but hindered by age restrictions, she pivoted to tech, gaining valuable skills and working on innovative projects.

Now, she dreams of merging AI with medicine to solve complex healthcare challenges and plans to pursue international education to achieve this vision.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng