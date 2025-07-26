The FG has announced plans to build a new super power grid with the support of an $18.2 billion loan approved by the National Assembly

The initiative aims to replace the ageing national grid and provide a reliable backup system to improve electricity supply across Nigeria.

The power minister said this new grid will serve as a backup to the existing one, allowing electricity to be rerouted when there are faults

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has revealed that the Federal Government plans to build a new super power grid for Nigeria.

He made this known during the commissioning of a 63MVA, 132/33kV mobile power substation at the Eleyele Transmission Station in Ibadan, Oyo State.

FG unveils plans for $18.2 billion super power grid to end nationwide blackouts

The substation, developed through the Presidential Power Initiative by the FGN Power Company in partnership with Siemens Energy, is part of efforts to upgrade Nigeria’s power system.

FG targets reliable electricity with super grid

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister had expressed concerns about large electricity consumers opting out of the national grid to generate their own power.

The exiting of these companies and institutions was a result of frequent national grid collapses and high electricity tariffs.

Adelabu explained that the current national grid is outdated and unreliable, and that the National Assembly has just approved an $18.2 billion loan to fund the creation of a new, more reliable “super grid.”

Adelabu said:

“Just yesterday (Wednesday), at the National Assembly, we have just approved a $18.2billion loan, to ensure that we install what we call a super grid. Let’s give our legislators a round of applause. A super grid is an alternative grid. It’s a backup grid. It’s a fallover grid.”

This new grid will serve as a backup to the existing one, allowing electricity to be rerouted in the event of faults. He promised that the Tinubu administration is fully committed to delivering the project.

The newly commissioned mobile substation is expected to boost electricity supply in the Eleyele area and nearby communities such as Apete, The Polytechnic Ibadan, Sango, and Bodija, helping homes and businesses grow.

The Managing Director of FGN Power Company, Kenny Anuwe, highlighted that the substation uses advanced technology to tackle power issues, while IBEDC and community leaders also praised the project, urging for regular electricity and prepaid meter availability.

FG unveils plans for $18.2 billion super power grid to end nationwide blackouts

Lagos residents set for 25-day blackout

Meanwhile, Ikeja Electric and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) have informed the public that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will conduct planned maintenance on the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330kV power line.

As a result, there will be daily power outages from Monday, July 28, to Thursday, August 21, 2025, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The companies stated that this maintenance is crucial and will cause temporary disruptions, including intermittent outages and load shedding during the period.

