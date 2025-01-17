Vandals have stolen cables supplying 60% of Abuja’s electricity, causing widespread power outages across several districts, including the Presidential Villa

The theft, which affected the 132kV transmission line and underground cables, has disrupted power supply to key areas such as Maitama, Wuse, and Jabi

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has mobilized engineers for repairs and urged citizens to report suspicious activities to protect infrastructure

Abuja is once again at risk of severe power shortages, just days after the completion of electricity infrastructure relocation that had caused rationing. Vandals have stolen critical cables that supply 60 percent of the city’s electricity, exacerbating the already fragile power situation.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirmed the theft in a statement on Friday, revealing that the 132kV transmission line and underground cables supplying power to the Central Area and surrounding districts were targeted.

The theft has thrown 60% of the FCT into darkness

Source: Twitter

60% of FCT affected after theft

The vandals made off with 40 meters of 1x500mm² XLPE conductors, causing a significant disruption to the city’s power supply.

According to TCN’s General Manager on Public Affairs, Ndid Mbah, the damage to the underground cable, which connects to the 132kV Central Area transmission substation, has impacted power distribution to areas including Maitama, Wuse, Jabi, Lifecamp, Asokoro, Utako, Mabushi, and parts of the Presidential Villa. The incident, carried out near Menillum Park, has left over 60% of Abuja without electricity.

In response, TCN engineers have been mobilized to the site of the vandalism to begin repairs. Mbah called on Nigerians to remain vigilant, urging citizens to report suspicious activities to security forces.

She emphasized the need for collective efforts to protect transmission infrastructure, stating, "This is crucial to the development of the nation’s power sector."

Mbah said:

"We enjoin Nigerians to be vigilant in observing and reporting suspicious activities to security operatives. We must work together to protect our transmission equipment and installations. This is very crucial to the development of the nation's power sector."

DisCos announce another price hike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in Nigeria have once again raised prices for various types of prepaid electricity meters from approximately N117,000 to as high as N149,800, depending on the distribution company and meter supplier.

The latest price revision is the second increase in less than four months.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng