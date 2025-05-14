Heifer International has awarded $40,000 to three Nigerian agritech businesses at the AYuTe Africa Challenge Nigeria 2025 grand finale in Abuja.

The winners were recognised for their innovative agricultural solutions with the aim of driving transformation across Nigeria's agricultural value chain.

The event also highlighted the growing interest in agritech among young Nigerians, with a call for greater collaboration to support long-term sector growth

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

To promote technology-driven agricultural solutions, Heifer International has given $40,000 to three young Nigerian agritech businesses.

Only three firms were chosen due to their creative ideas and capacity to make a significant impact across Nigeria. Photo Credit: Tuul & Bruno Morandi

Source: Getty Images

At the AYuTe Africa Challenge Nigeria 2025 grand finale, which took place in Abuja on Tuesday, the organisation made the announcement.

After a rigorous process with over 1,000 candidates, the top five finalists at the event presented creative ideas to use technology to revolutionise agriculture.

However, The Cable reported that only three firms were chosen due to their creative ideas and capacity to make a significant impact across Nigeria's agricultural value chain.

Speaking at the event, Lekan Tobe, country director for Heifer Nigeria, said the increasing number of participants reflects the growing interest among young Nigerians in agritech and the potential of innovation to drive sector-wide transformation.

Seyi Alabi of Crop2Cash took home the $20,000 grand prize, Aisha Rilwanu Sidi of Grabb 247 won $12,000 after placing first runner-up, and Deborah Oigocho of Erido Agro took home $8,000 as the second runner-up.

“This is a journey,” Tobe said.

“Development doesn’t happen in one day, but the policies and support systems are moving us in the right direction.

“Our goal is to ensure that these young innovators go beyond the challenge to build viable, scalable businesses.”

He added that the prize pool is only one aspect of the initiative, https://legit.ng/1655006-nigerias-agritech-startups-win-40000-ayute-africa-challenge.htmlwith the broader purpose being to empower young entrepreneurs with the tools, mentorship, and support needed to become employers and change agents in the agriculture sector..

Tobe also said the challenge provides a forum for young inventors to commercialise solutions that address gaps across the agricultural value chain, from farm management and processing to logistics and market access.

“We are building the next generation of leaders who will revolutionise agriculture, not just in Nigeria, but across the continent,” he added.

Future of agriculture rests on youths

Idi Maiha, the minister of livestock development, also spoke at the occasion and commended the finalists' inventiveness and vigour.

He stated that young people with the proper resources, networks, and collaborations will be the backbone of Nigeria's agricultural future.

“It’s amazing to see these young people take charge of the future of Nigeria’s agricultural space — not just as future employees but as business leaders,” he said.

In order to open doors for agritech entrepreneurs and guarantee long-term sector growth, Maiha urged greater cooperation between the private sector, state governments, and foreign partners.

the AYuTe Africa Challenge aims to inspire young Africans to use technology to address agricultural problems. Photo Credit: Luis Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

As one of Heifer International's main programmes, the AYuTe Africa Challenge aims to inspire young Africans to use technology to address agricultural problems.

In addition to financial support, participants gained access to national and international networks and technical training.

Top tech startups in Nigeria

Nigeria's tech industry is growing rapidly, with many startups emerging as major players in the market.

These companies have secured significant funding from investors. They are also creating jobs, improving technology, and helping the economy.

Here are the tech startups in Nigeria ranked by their market value and funding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng