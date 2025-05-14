Dangote Group has opened its 2025 Graduate Trainee Program, offering an opportunity to gain skills, build networks, and gain professional experience

Applicants must have an NYSC completion or exemption certificate and should be no older than 28, with a minimum qualification of a 2.2 degree or HND upper credit

The company continues to expand its business across various industries, potentially creating more opportunities for graduates

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Dangote Group has announced vacancy for Nigerian graduates to apply for its 2025 graduate trainee program.

Dangote group has in recent times committed to expanding its business across various industries. Photo Credit: Dangote Group

Source: Getty Images

Calling on graduates who are interested in gaining skills, network and professional experience, it invited Nigerian graduates for an opportunity to join the group by applying via its website.

In an X post, the group, however, stated that applicants must have an NYSC completion certificate or an exemption certificate.

In addition, the group expects applicants (not more than 28 years old) to have graduated with a minimum of 2.2 (second class lower) or HND upper credit.

The group has in recent times committed to expanding its business across various industries. This could mean more business opportunities for all

Legit.ng recently reported that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has announced a $400 million expansion of the Mugher cement plant in Ethiopia, doubling its annual production capacity to 5 million tons.

The investment comes shortly after the completion of his multibillion-dollar refinery project in Nigeria.

Bloomberg reports that the Mugher plant, which began operations in 2015 with an initial capacity of 2.5 million tons per year, has faced challenges, including regional unrest that led to attacks on company property.

In 2018, an attack resulted in the deaths of the country manager and two employees. Despite these setbacks, Dangote remains committed to Ethiopia as a key market in his African cement empire.

Dangote Cement, which operates in 10 African countries, aims to achieve a total production capacity of 55 million tons annually across the continent. The latest expansion includes the construction of a new greenfield grinding unit near Addis Ababa, further boosting output, BusinessDay reports.

The company had previously invested $19 million in 2015 to establish a bagging plant at Mugher, now producing 120 million cement bags per year.

Dangote group announced new job opportunities for qualified Nigerians to join its workforce in various departments. Photo Credit: Luis Alvarez

Source: UGC

Recently, the group announced new job opportunities for qualified Nigerians to join its workforce in various departments.

The job openings cut across various departments within the Dangote Group, including Hcm/Admin, and Packing Plant. Other departments include IT-project, Power plant, Legal, and Supply chain and operations.

Billionaire to acquire tours company

Legit.ng reported that with the purchase of Pollman's Tours & Safaris, Nigerian business magnate and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, and fellow billionaire David Rubenstein have entered the Kenyan tourism market.

In February, American billionaire David Rubenstein and the Aliko Dangote-backed private equity firm Alterra Capital invested in ARP Africa Travel Group, which operates Pollman's.

The firm recently made the decision to buy Pollman's Tours and Safaris, Kenya's oldest tour operator, to enter one of the country's biggest markets: tourism.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng