Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, the parent company of Stanbic IBTC Bank, has changed the name of its fintech subsidiary.

The subsidiary, formerly known as Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited, is now called ZEST Payments Limited (ZEST).

ZEST will now challenge other fintech such as Opay, Kuda, Moniepoint, among others, for market share.

The rebranding was disclosed in a press release signed by the Company Secretary, Chidi Okezie, and published on the Nigeria Exchange.

Stanbic IBTC explains name change

According to Stanbic IBTC the The decision to change the name is driven by the desire to mirror the company’s developing vision and brand image.

The statement reads:

"This is to inform the Nigeria Exchange Limited as well as our Esteemed Stakeholders of the change in the name of our fintech subsidiary from "Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited" to "ZEST Payments Limited" (ZEST), following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals including CBN.

"Notwithstanding the name change, ZEST remains a wholly owned subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, and no change of ownership, shareholding structure, or business objects of the company has occurred as a result of this.

"ZEST will also continue to operate within the same regulatory framework the Central Bank of Nigeria set forth.

"Our commitment to providing exceptional financial services to our customers remains unwavering, and this name change is intended to reflect our evolving vision and brand identity, enabling us to serve our clients and stakeholders better and more exceptionally."

Stanbic new appointment

Meanwhile, in another development, Legit.ng reported that Stanbic IBTC had announced new names on the board of its holding company, and its other subsidiary companies.

The appointments include:

Mrs. Ndidi Nwuneli: Appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC.

Mr. Yinka Sanni: Welcomed as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Holding Company. Additionally, he will serve as a Non-Executive Director for Stanbic IBTC Bank.

Mrs. Funeka Montjane: Assumed the position of Non-Executive Director at Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC.

Mr. Efe Omoduemuke: Joined the Board of Stanbic IBTC Asset Management as an Executive Director.

Mrs. Joyce Dimpka: Designated as a Non-Executive Director at Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers.

Mrs. Temitope Popoola: Recently appointed as an Executive Director at Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Limited.

Mr. Oladele Sotubo: Taken on the role of Executive Director at Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited.

Mrs. Titi Ogungbesan: Assumed the position of Chief Executive at Stanbic IBTC Ventures.

Source: Legit.ng