There are millions of mobile lines getting deactivated daily after more than six months of zero activity

The question of what happens to their unused airtime has lingered, but NCC has now issued fresh guidelines to telecom operators

MTN, Airtel, and other operators have 90 days to implement the guidelines and bring the customers on board

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

In the spirit of creating and fostering a transparent and consumer-centric environment for telecommunication players in Nigeria, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commenced engagement with stakeholders to finalise a new set of guidelines.

These guidelines will focus on regulating unused and unclaimed subscriber airtime and deciding how long customers have to utilize their recharge.

Speaking at the Stakeholders Engagement Forum in Abuja, the NCC Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Dr. Aminu Maida, noted that this was an important issue for both subscribers and the telecom operators, and a balance must be reached to safeguard consumer rights, while ensuring industry sustainability.

The NCC stands as the industry regulator, ensuring that customers interests are protected even as the operators drive for profitability. Photo credit: NCC

Source: UGC

He said that the forum would decide what to do with unused airtime after the line becomes inactive, without jeopardising consumer interest.

Use it or lose it?

Maida explained that prepaid plans give Nigerian subscribers the flexibility and affordability to access mobile services.

He also pointed out that the Quality-of-Service Business Rules 2024 allow subscribers one year after deactivation to reclaim unused credit, only on the condition that they can provide evidence of ownership.

Maida pointed out;

“However, the broader debate remains—should operators be required to refund unused airtime, or should the principle of “use it or lose it” prevail? Our goal is to arrive at a framework that protects consumers while ensuring the continued efficiency and competitiveness of the industry.”

NCC issues Draft guidance, gives operators 90 days

The NCC Head Legal and Regulatory Services, Mrs Chizua Whyte, described the forum as a crucial engagement needed to help the commission fulfil its mandate of creating the right regulatory environment for telecommunication services in Nigeria.

She said the Quality of Service Regulation allows operators to deactivate or churn the line after long period of inactivity, but did not clearly state what would happen to unused credits which many subscribers leave behind, the PUNCH reports.

Whyte noted that the Draft guidance contains clear, fair, and transparent provisions to manage unused credits in the interest of the subscribers and operators.

The new guidelines provides that the unused recharges cannot be monetised. Photo credit: Shutterstock/Weetracker

Source: UGC

Key provisions in the draft include;

There is a 12-month window for subscribers to claim unutilized recharges after their line has been churned (deactivated or recycled), provided they prove ownership. Telecom operators must conduct a comprehensive audit of all churned numbers and their unused recharges and submit the same to the NCC. Unused or unclaimed recharges cannot be monetized. They must, however, be made available to the affected subscribers in voice offerings, data plans, and other value-added services.

NCC has also given the telecom operators a 90-day window to ensure full compliance, inform and properly educate the consumers on the new guidelines.

NCC addresses fast-data depletion allegations against MTN, Airtel

In related news, the NCC has refuted allegations of widespread quick data depletion on mobile networks in Nigeria.

The clarification followed claims by subscribers that telecom operators had diminished the value of data packages offered to customers.

The commission stated that an audit conducted in the third quarter of 2024 found no evidence to support these allegations.

