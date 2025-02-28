Keystone Bank has announced plans to recruit Nigerians into the organisation to build efficiency

The job opportunity which is across 12 departments is open for graduates at different levels including managerial

Keystone Bank was recently taken over by the federal government of Nigeria following a court order

Keystone Bank Limited has announced job vacancies across multiple departments, inviting qualified Nigerians to apply as it seeks to strengthen its workforce.

The bank, which was recently taken over by the federal government is offering opportunities in 12 department areas such as financial control, corporate banking, private banking, information technology, and retail banking.

In a statement posted on its verified social media handles, the bank said:

"Be part of our amazing workforce. Apply to join the Keystone Bank team today."

Qualified Nigerians interested can apply with this link.

Here are the current vacancies available:

Financial control

Head, financial reporting & account management

Unit head, regulatory reporting

Team member, IFRS reporting

Team member, GL review & management

Corporate bank

Sector head, oil & gas, mining and quarrying

Sector head, shipping maritime & public sector

Sector head, power and infrastructure

Sector head, consumer packaged goods

Team lead, Warri/Port Harcourt desk

Private banking

Head, private banking, Lagos

Head, private banking, Port Harcourt

Branch marketing

Business team lead

Relationship officer

International operations

Team lead, payment desk

Team member, LCY desk

Bills for collections payment officer

Money market officer

Information technology

Software developer (backend)

Software developer (frontend)

Team member, IT security

Bank-wide operations

Branch service manager (multiple locations)

Team lead, reconciliation (e-business operations)

NEFT settlement officer (e-business operations)

ISW settlement officer (e-business operations)

Team lead, CMU (Minna)

Data analyst, CMU (Lagos)

Unit head, international trade processing

Corporate communications

Head, brand management

Retail & digital banking

Head, retail sales

Team member, inclusive banking

Team member, USSD/TNS

Team member, VAS product manager

Team member, virtual banking support

Risk management

Technical assistant to the executive director

Strategy & implementation

Head, enterprise project management office

Performance management officer

Human capital management

Unit head, recruitment and selection

Team member, performance management

Keystone owned by federal government

Meanwhile, the federal Government recently took control of Keystone Bank following a court ruling by the Lagos State Special Offences Court.

The court ordered that shareholders of Keystone Bank Limited should forfeit the N6.3 billion shares to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Part of the statement reads:

“At today’s sitting, February 11, 2025, the court directed that the shares previously owned by shareholders be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” the bank stated. “This means that Keystone Bank Limited is now fully government-owned.”

This development comes after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) dissolved the bank’s former board and management on January 10, 2024, citing corporate governance breaches.

CBN assures of customers' funds' safety in Keystone bank

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the CBN assured that the apex bank has taken over management of the bank and the operations will remain stable.

It also assured that CBN is committed to ensuring depositors’ funds stay safe.

The statement also shared details of why the CBN took over the management of Keystone Bank Limited.

