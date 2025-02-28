Nigerian Bank Announces Job Vacancies in 12 Departments
- Keystone Bank has announced plans to recruit Nigerians into the organisation to build efficiency
- The job opportunity which is across 12 departments is open for graduates at different levels including managerial
- Keystone Bank was recently taken over by the federal government of Nigeria following a court order
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Keystone Bank Limited has announced job vacancies across multiple departments, inviting qualified Nigerians to apply as it seeks to strengthen its workforce.
The bank, which was recently taken over by the federal government is offering opportunities in 12 department areas such as financial control, corporate banking, private banking, information technology, and retail banking.
In a statement posted on its verified social media handles, the bank said:
"Be part of our amazing workforce. Apply to join the Keystone Bank team today."
Qualified Nigerians interested can apply with this link.
Here are the current vacancies available:
Financial control
- Head, financial reporting & account management
- Unit head, regulatory reporting
- Team member, IFRS reporting
- Team member, GL review & management
Corporate bank
- Sector head, oil & gas, mining and quarrying
- Sector head, shipping maritime & public sector
- Sector head, power and infrastructure
- Sector head, consumer packaged goods
- Team lead, Warri/Port Harcourt desk
Private banking
- Head, private banking, Lagos
- Head, private banking, Port Harcourt
Branch marketing
- Business team lead
- Relationship officer
International operations
- Team lead, payment desk
- Team member, LCY desk
- Bills for collections payment officer
Money market officer
- Information technology
- Software developer (backend)
- Software developer (frontend)
- Team member, IT security
Bank-wide operations
- Branch service manager (multiple locations)
- Team lead, reconciliation (e-business operations)
- NEFT settlement officer (e-business operations)
- ISW settlement officer (e-business operations)
- Team lead, CMU (Minna)
- Data analyst, CMU (Lagos)
- Unit head, international trade processing
Corporate communications
- Head, brand management
Retail & digital banking
- Head, retail sales
- Team member, inclusive banking
- Team member, USSD/TNS
- Team member, VAS product manager
- Team member, virtual banking support
Risk management
- Technical assistant to the executive director
Strategy & implementation
- Head, enterprise project management office
- Performance management officer
Human capital management
- Unit head, recruitment and selection
- Team member, performance management
Keystone owned by federal government
Meanwhile, the federal Government recently took control of Keystone Bank following a court ruling by the Lagos State Special Offences Court.
The court ordered that shareholders of Keystone Bank Limited should forfeit the N6.3 billion shares to the Federal Government of Nigeria.
Part of the statement reads:
“At today’s sitting, February 11, 2025, the court directed that the shares previously owned by shareholders be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” the bank stated. “This means that Keystone Bank Limited is now fully government-owned.”
This development comes after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) dissolved the bank’s former board and management on January 10, 2024, citing corporate governance breaches.
CBN assures of customers' funds' safety in Keystone bank
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the CBN assured that the apex bank has taken over management of the bank and the operations will remain stable.
It also assured that CBN is committed to ensuring depositors’ funds stay safe.
The statement also shared details of why the CBN took over the management of Keystone Bank Limited.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.