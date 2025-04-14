The UBA MONI App and its greatly improved Point of Sale (POS) Terminal have been unveiled by United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc.

This is an attempt to empower small and medium-sized enterprises across Africa and change the digital payment ecosystem.

Because the terminals are made to serve businesses of all sizes, customers may take advantage of the new service's versatility

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

In an effort to transform the digital payment landscape and empower small and medium-sized businesses throughout Africa, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced the UBA MONI App and its significantly enhanced Point of Sale (POS) Terminal.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced the UBA MONI App. Photo Credit: UBA

Source: UGC

The bank's current campaign, Innovation for Progress: Empowering SMEs, Connecting Communities, Simplifying Banking, includes the updated platforms, ThisDay reported.

With exciting features like instant settlement, real-time monitoring, pay-by-link functionality, and a 100% transaction success rate, the recently enhanced PoS offers customers efficiency and ease in conducting business. These features are intended to increase efficiency, transparency, and merchant trust.

Customers can benefit from flexibility with the new service because the terminals are designed to accommodate companies of all sizes and offer the speed, dependability, and quick-paced services that modern merchants want.

With new features like instant settlement, pay-by-transfer options, secret question security, an improved inbox, and a redesigned homepage, the UBA MONI App—which aims to further strengthen UBA's agency banking network—offers agents and customers an even more user-friendly and secure experience.

This is on top of its essential features, which include instant BVN/NIN account opening, real-time transfers, cash deposits and withdrawals, agent-discounted airtime/data payments, and instant POS deployment.

Speaking about the updated features of both platforms, Shamsideen Fashola, Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking at UBA, stated that the company is constantly searching for new and innovative ways to enhance its services and offerings in order to provide customers with exceptional experiences as they go about their everyday business.

He said:

“At UBA, we are constantly innovating to provide seamless and secure payment solutions for businesses of all sizes. The new UBA PoS and MONI App is designed to empower merchants and agency banking with instant settlements, real-time transaction tracking, and unmatched reliability – ensuring they can focus on growing their businesses with a trusted partner.”

The new PoS is a powerful tool that helps businesses stay competitive in a fast-paced economy. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

He added,

“This next-generation PoS is not just a payment device; it’s a powerful tool that helps businesses stay competitive in a fast-paced economy. With UBA’s extensive reach and robust infrastructure, we are bringing convenience and confidence to every transaction.

“With the upgraded MONI App, we are equally equipping our agents, many of whom serve smaller communities, with faster tools, greater transparency, and an enhanced user experience that will help them grow their businesses while serving millions of underserved customers.”

EFCC arrests suspect buying bank account details

Legit.ng reported that Operatives from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission's Benin Zonal Directorate have detained Olawole Sunday, a suspected fraudster who specializes in purchasing bank account information from people in order to swindle unsuspecting members of the public.

As part of Sunday's strategy, young people were encouraged to register several bank accounts, pay N25,000 or N50,000 for each account, and gather their bank information, including ATM cards and other information.

Under the pretense of dealing in foreign exchange, Sunday allegedly used the account information of a person named Uyi Godstime Eghosa to cheat a petitioner out of N2 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng