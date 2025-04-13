First Bank Nigeria has announced scheduled system maintenance, which will last for 24 hours on Sunday, April 13, 2025

The bank disclosed that during the maintenance, most of its platforms, including ATMs, cards, and PoS transactions, will be unavailable

It, however, asked its customers to use USSD, FirstMobile, and FirstOnline platforms for transactions

First Bank Nigeria has announced a scheduled system maintenance lasting 24 hours.

A statement by the bank on its social media platforms disclosed that the maintenance will affect customers’ transactions.

First Bank lists platforms to be unavailable

First Bank disclosed that during the period, all card transactions, ATMs, PoS and web platforms will be unavailable.

Additionally, the maintenance will also affect new account openings and agency banking.

“Dear customers, this is to inform you of scheduled maintenance from 12:30 am to 9 am on Sunday, April 13, 2025,” the bank said.

First Banks asks customers to use alternative platforms

However, First Bank asked its customers to use its Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), FirstMobile and FirstOnline channels for transactions.

The bank apologised for the inconvenience to its customers, promising to restore full banking services as soon as the upgrades are completed.

The services have since been restored.

CBN opens job opportunities

In March 2025, First Bank Nigeria Limited announced job vacancies for various roles across several states in Nigeria.

According to information on the First Bank website, the available positions are for relationship managers in commercial operations.

The states where these vacancies are open include Gombe, Suleja, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and Jos.

Job description

First Bank said successful candidates will be responsible for managing client portfolios, acquiring new customers, and ensuring high-quality service delivery.

The core responsibilities include:

Booking quality assets and ensuring effective portfolio monitoring.

Assisting the business manager in executing the team’s functions and activities.

Driving deposit mobilisation and trade transactions.

Providing professional financial solutions to clients.

Structuring credit facilities in line with business potential.

Enhancing customer relationship management and deepening existing accounts.

Marketing the bank’s products to meet customer demands.

Contributing to the development of new banking products tailored to client needs.

First Bank begins construction of Nigeria’s tallest building

This comes after FirstHoldCo Plc, the parent company of First Bank Nigeria, conducted a groundbreaking for its 43-storey head office building at Eko Atlantic City.

The ceremony shows the beginning of a transformative journey, reinforcing the financial services behemoth’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

The new headquarters is designed with sustainability in mind and features a green-certified building that reduces operational costs and positions the bank as a leader in sustainable banking services.

The CEO of First Bank Group, Olusegun Alebiosu, said that the event marked a significant step in its journey towards excellence.

He said the new head office is envisioned as a world-class structure, representing dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainability.

Alebiosu said the development will be crucial in fostering economic growth and development across Africa.

First Bank announces new name

Legit.ng earlier reported that FBN Holdings Plc has been renamed First HoldCo Plc (FirstHoldCo) as part of plans to create a uniform identity across all its subsidiaries.

The leading Nigerian financial company announced the change in its name in a statement released on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

The rebranding was intended to highlight FirstHoldCo’s commitment to innovation, customer focus, and operational excellence.

