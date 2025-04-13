The NCAA has given defaulting airlines a one-week deadline to pay their fines, some of which have been reviewed and reduced

The authority said its goal is to support service improvement rather than cripple the airlines financially, especially given their low profit margins

This action comes amid a rise in passenger complaints, prompting enforcement against several airlines

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Tech, Banking and the Economy.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has given airlines that owe fines one week to pay up. These airlines had delayed their payments and some had appealed the penalties.

The NCAA said it has reduced some of the original fines after reviewing new information and reaching agreements with the affected airlines.

NCAA pressures Arik, Air Peace, other airlines to clear outstanding fines, gives deadline

Speaking with Sunday PUNCH, the NCAA said it will start contacting the airlines next week, especially those who got new fine amounts but have not replied.

Michael Achimugu, the NCAA’s Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, also commented on the delays.

Achimugu said:

"You know when you charge people money, people need to raise money, right? We are giving them until next week before we start asking them what’s going on.”

The NCAA said some airlines haven’t received updated fines yet, as the goal is not to punish but to help them improve. With slim profit margins, the authority reviewed cases to avoid financially harming the airlines.

He explained that some earlier fines were cancelled after it was found that the airlines had already fixed the issues but didn’t inform the authority.

Arik Air, one of the penalised airlines, is said to be in talks with the NCAA and getting ready to pay what it owes.

It would be recalled that Achimugu had earlier warned airlines not to miss the deadlines for handling passenger refunds as stated in Part 19 of the NCAA’s 2023 rules. He said any violations would lead to penalties.

A week later, the NCAA took action against Royal Air Maroc, Ethiopian Airlines, Air Peace, Arik Air, and Aero Contractors.

This decision followed an increase in complaints from passengers, which pushed the agency to respond.

NCAA lists airlines with highest theft, poor service

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has released the list of airlines with the highest theft cases in Nigeria.

The list includes Qatar Air, Air Peace, and others, with several reported cases of theft and disrespect to passengers.

Aviation experts, including airline operators, have raised an alarm in recent times over the rising cases of theft on domestic and international flights.

