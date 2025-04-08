Another company, LOXEA Nigeria, has introduced BYD electric vehicles to the Nigerian market to boost green energy adoption

LOXEA disclosed that it is also introducing a comprehensive suite of services associated with electric vehicles

BYD is a high-tech multinational firm and a global leader in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles

LOXEA Nigeria has introduced Build Your Dreams (BYD) electric vehicles to the Nigerian market to boost green mobility in the country.

The company disclosed that as a pioneer in electric solutions deployment in Africa, LOXEA is introducing to Nigeria a comprehensive suite of services associated with electric vehicles.

BYD offers support services to consumers

The new vehicle comes with the installation of electric charging solutions, vehicle maintenance, repair services, and spare parts provision.

LOXEA offers adaptable solutions, allowing customers to charge their vehicles conveniently at home.

LOXEA is a subsidiary of CFAO, which specialises in innovative mobility solutions provision in Africa.

According to a BusinessDay report, with a commitment to sustainability and excellence, LOXEA offers high-quality mobility services, ranging from electric vehicle leasing to fleet management and infrastructure support.

The company expressed optimism in distributing EVs successfully in Nigeria.

BYD rolls out 10 million electric vehicles

Mehdi Slimani, MD of LOXEA Nigeria, said it is essential for the company to participate by introducing a BYD in Nigeria’s energy transition and supporting customers who wish to switch to electric vehicles.

Reports say BYD is a high-tech multinational firm and a global leader in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

A Fortune 500 company, BYD innovates to create a sustainable future.

In November last year, it became the first company globally to achieve the milestone of rolling out its 10-millionth new energy vehicle.

BYD said it achieved 4.27 million new energy vehicle sales in 2024, claiming the global sales leader for the third year running.

Innoson Motors rolls out electric vehicles

EVs are becoming a go-to for many high-end users amid the global push for greener energy in vehicles.

Last year, Nigerian indigenous vehicle manufacturer, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company (IVM) showcased its first domestically produced electric vehicle (EV).

Cornel Osigwe, Innoson’s head of Communications and Corporate Affairs, unveiled the new car during a recent test drive at the company’s production facility in Nnewi, Cornel Osigwe, Anambra state.

Although specific details such as pricing, production volume, and release date have yet to be revealed, this debut signals Innoson's entry into the expanding electric vehicle market.

Innoson is the first firm to introduce EV in Nigeria

Innoson Motors is the first company to produce electric cars locally in Nigeria for commercial sale. Other firms have done assembly.

The local assembly of electric vehicles began in 2021 with Hyundai’s Kona, assembled by Stallion Motors.

Another company joins Innosson to assemble CNG buses

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dana Motors has revealed entirely CNG-powered buses that are put together at its assembly plant in Isolo, Lagos, along the Oshodi-Apapa expressway.

Jacky Hathiramani, the managing director of Dana Motors, praised the historic accomplishment and called it "another new dawn" for Nigeria's car and energy sectors.

He added that Dana Motors is still dedicated to providing Nigerians with the newest, greenest, and most reasonably priced automobile solutions.

