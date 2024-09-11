Innoson Motors has released its first local electric vehicle, marking another significant milestone for Nigeria's automobile sector

This release aligns with the company’s commitment to reducing reliance on imported vehicles and playing in the global auto market

Electric vehicles are increasingly becoming part of the daily lives of people around the world due to their importance in reducing carbon emissions

Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company (IVM) has showcased its first domestically produced electric vehicle (EV).

Cornel Osigwe, Innoson’s Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs, unveiled the new car during a recent test drive at the company’s production facility in Nnewi, Cornel Osigwe, Anambra State.

Although specific details such as pricing, production volume, and release date have yet to be revealed, this debut signals Innoson's entry into the expanding electric vehicle market.

In a Facebook post, Osigwe said:

"I just test drove the first Innoson Vehicles Electric vehicle produced in Nnewi. We are just starting."

In another update, following comments from Nigerians, Osigwe said the car is ready but has not yet been approved by the Innoson Vehicle quality control department for sales.

He said:

"For the benefit of doubt, the new Innoson Electric Vehicles, including the one I test drove, have not yet been certified or approved by the Innoson Vehicle quality control department for sale.

"They are still undergoing the final round of checks. Moreover, they have not been officially announced or launched by the company, but I wanted to create a buzz before the official announcement, so I did my magic.

"Since yesterday, we have received hundreds of calls and upfront payments from interested clients who want to be among the first to drive the Innoson Electric Vehicle. My inbox has been filled with inquiries about the prices. The first set, which is limited in number, is now currently sold out."

Electric cars in Nigeria

Innoson Motors is the first company to locally make electric cars in Nigeria for commercial sale. Other firms have simply done assembly.

The local assembly of electric vehicles began in 2021 with Hyundai’s Kona, assembled by Stallion Motors.

This initiative was part of a broader effort by the National Automotive Industry Design and Development Council (NADDC) to foster sustainable transport through the creation of solar-powered charging stations.

Energy firm to launch electric vehicles charging station

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Egoras Technology, a Nigerian energy company, has made known plans to unveil its electric vehicle charging station, Egostation.

According to the company, the infrastructure powered by blockchain technology debuted in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The company is embracing the transition of African communities from reliance on fossil fuels to embracing sustainable energy.

