The Oyo state government is set to shut down Ibadan Airport for major maintenance and upgrades

The upgrade is scheduled to start in March and will last for the next six months NCAA director has announced

Nigerians travelling to Oyo, Ibadan will have to use nearby airports when construction works begin

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced the planned shutdown of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, Oyo State for six months for maintenance and upgrade works to take place.

The state government is upgrading the domestic airport into an international airport.

Ibadan Airpot to shut down for 6 months Photo credit: nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Michael Achimugu, Director, of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) disclosed this on Friday via his X handle.

In his tweet, Achimugu said:

“Subject to new information, Ibadan airport may be shut down for six months for maintenance/upgrade, starting from early March.”

Tinubu approves Ibadan airport upgrade

This announcement is coming barely eight months after the state got the approval of President Bola Tinubu, to improve the airport to an international status.

In June, President Bola Tinubu approved the upgrade of Ibadan Domestic Airport to an international airport.

Seyi Makinde, Oyo state government announced the development in Ibadan, stating that the upgrade would include runway expansion, extension, and a general facility overhaul.

Already, the State government has approved the award of a contract for the dualisation of the Ibadan Airport road and other link roads.

Once completed, the airport will be able to accommodate international flights from around the world.

Makinde also confirmed that construction of a new international terminal would commence in January 2025 as part of efforts to bring the airport up to international standards.

The development follows the groundbreaking ceremony for the project's first phase, held on 18 September 2024.

Makinde also stated that upon completion of the airport upgrade, which includes the expansion and extension of the runway and the general upgrade of facilities, the state will begin to receive international flights.

Seye Makinde determined to upgrade Ibadan airport Photo credit: Oyo government

Source: Facebook

FAAN on Ibadan airport

In a similar announcement, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) stated on its social media handles that the Oyo State Government intends to upgrade the Ibadan airport to international status.

According to FAAN, the Oyo State Government had sent “a powerful delegation” to meet with its Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, to discuss the project.

FAAN wrote::

“Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport Ibadan is set for a massive transformation as the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, today, August 12, 2024, sent a powerful delegation of the Oyo State Committee on the Airport Expansion Project, which was constituted by him and led by Mr Bimbo Adekambi and Mr Kabir Mohammed (former MD of FAAN) for an inaugural meeting with the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, and her team to discuss Oyo State’s proposal of the expansion, rehabilitation and upgrade of the Ibadan Airport into an international airport.”

Abia State Airport project

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Abia State Government has declared that the construction of its airport is ready to commence.

Residents of the communities where the airport will be located have raised concerns about the project.

The state government revealed it has addressed these concerns and believes the project will be beneficial to the growth of Abia state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng