The federal government has initiated a move to clamp down on clothing imports in Nigeria

The Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment has disclosed that a policy framework is to be put in place to encourage local production

The government will also be partnering with the Bank of Industry to provide players in the space with funding

It is interesting times for Nigeria’s cotton and textile industry as the federal government is making a move to cut down reliance on imported clothing.

Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, John Enoh, stated that the government is building robust policy framework to trigger the growth of the nation’s Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) sector.

He also noted that it will generate up to $4 billion in annual revenue for the country, and cut down reliance on imported clothing.

While speaking in a meeting with the CTG stakeholders, the minister noted the policy framework will be robust and responsive to the needs of the sector.

Enoh also noted that it would cut down reliance on clothing imports, and create jobs locally by boosting the local production of cotton and textiles, the NATION reports.

FG to end $4 billion garment imports

With annual garment imports valued at $4 billion, the introduction of this policy framework will promote the adoption of made-in-Nigeria wears.

Enoh also hinted that the government would introduce a national campaign like what is already being practiced in Ogun state, with over 70,000 civil servants mandated to wear locally produced clothes weekly.

On a national level, the campaign would promote the use of local garments across the Ministries, Departments, and MDAs.

Nigeria is currently the second-largest importer of second-hand clothing in Africa, a situation which may be considered a cause for worry in some quarters.

FG to partner BOI

Enoh added that the federal government would be partnering with the Bank of Industry (BOI) to improve access to finance for the players in the garment and textile industry, and help them get the needed machinery.

Recall that Dangote Refinery has started production of polypropylene, which is known to be a key requirement in the plastic and textile industry.

This is expected to provide textile manufacturers with a key raw material to be used in their products.

FG to clamp down on car imports

In related news, a major industry shakeup is about to hit the automobile industry in Nigeria as the government has moved to clamp down on used car imports.

The Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), has explained the strategies to be used and the government also has a lineup of plans to encourage the local production and assembling of cars in Nigeria.

Car dealers have reacted to this development, complaining that the used cars are the ones that fall within Nigerians' purchasing power, given the current spike in inflation.

