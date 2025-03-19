Nigerian Breweries has finally completed the acquisition of a major competitor and now owns 100% stakes

This acquisition brings many new products into the company's portfolio including Chamdor, and Hunters Dry

The production operations of the company have already been moved into the Nigerian Breweries' facilities

Nigerian Breweries Plc has completed its acquisition of Distell Wines and Spirits Nigeria Limited (DWSN) in a new deal that gives it the remaining 20% stakes.

This is to complete the earlier acquisition of 80% stakes in June 2024 and make Nigerian Breweries the sole owner of the company.

This update was disclosed in a notice file and published on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

The notice, which was signed by the company secretary, Uaboi G. Agbebaku, stated that the acquisition was carried out with the execution of a sale and purchase agreement with the two minority shareholders of DWSN: Ekulo International Limited and Next International Nigeria Limited, each owning 10% stakes.

DWSN moves operations into Nigerian Breweries

With the completion of this acquisition, DWSN productions and operations have been moved from the rented property it occupied into the Nigerian Breweries facility.

This acquisition also makes DWSN a full-fledged subsidiary of Nigerian Breweries Plc, and it means that NB is poised to take over more market share with the production of wines, spirits and ready-to-drink products.

Nigerian Breweries announces Expansion plans

The notice on the NGX also included expansion plans, as Nigerian Breweries expands operations into the importation, marketing and distribution of wines, spirits and other products.

Agbebaku stated in the notice;

“The full acquisition will help to reduce complexities and make decision-making faster in NB’s ambition to expand beyond beer.”

Nigerian Breweries expands product portfolio

With the acquisition, Nigerian Breweries Plc has also expanded its product portfolio, Channels News reports.

The new additions include;

Chamdor

Hunters Dry

Savannah Dry

Gold

4th Street wine range (red, rosé, white, sparkling, and non-alcoholic)

Imported wines and spirits brands like Drosty Hof, Nederburg, Amarula Cream Liqueur, Bain’s Whisky, and Scottish Leader Whisky;

Other DWSN brands produced and distributed under the license from Heineken Beverages.

Another company acquires Shell for $2.4 billion

Recall that the Renaissance Group has equally acquired Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) assets for $2.4 billion.

The deal marks the end of Shell’s operations in Nigeria’s onshore oil and gas sector after almost 100 years.

The deal will see Renaissance control Shell’s massive assets, including 6.73 billion barrels of oil and condensates and 56.27 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Shell will now also be rebranded as Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited.

Nigerian Breweries post N1 trillion revenue

In related news, shareholders were overjoyed when Nigerian Breweries Plc hit a new milestone, raking in over N1 trillion in revenue in the 2024 financial year.

The current revenue nearly doubles the 2023 revenue, despite the economic headwinds that plagued businesses in 2024.

The company is also on route to achieving financial health, after posting impressive net profits after almost two years.

