The hike in subscription prices of DStv and GOtv has led many subscribers in Nigeria to search for cheaper alternatives

MultiChoice Nigeria explained that the recent subscription hike was due to high operational costs caused by inflation

However, other competing alternatives have emerged, catching the attention of Nigerians seeking cheaper choices

Between May 2023 and March 2025, DStv’s premium package rose by 53%, while GOtv Super Plus saw an increase of 34.4%.

The sharp rise in prices has spurred Nigerians to explore alternatives, caused by financial challenges and service dissatisfaction relative to the high service quality offered by streaming platforms.

MultiChoice explains the reason for incessant hikes

Due to the price hike, more subscribers may opt out completely from renewing their subscriptions.

MultiChoice Nigeria has attributed the price hikes to macroeconomic factors such as inflation and high operational costs.

Last year, MultiChoice reported that 243,000 Nigerian subscribers dumped the payTV company due to incessant hikes.

However, the latest price hike, which became effective on March 1, 2025, has driven many subscribers to search for alternatives.

Top 5 alternative platforms to DStv and GOtv

Youtube

YouTube, the self-publishing video platform, has emerged as a top streaming platform for learning, gaming, videos, and sports activities in Nigeria, especially among the youth.

With over 120 million daily active users globally, reports show that the number will increase in 2025.

Of that number, active users in Nigeria amount to about 28 million and 11.9 million daily active users in 2024.

One of YouTube's favourite attractions is that it is free to use, with users needing only a mobile data subscription to access the content.

Android TV box

A device connecting to your television, an Android TV box enables users to stream their favourite movies, videos, television shows, live programmes, and games.

Android TV boxes include Mi Box S, Nvidia Shield TV, H96 max and others.

The yearly subscription is from N3,000 to N30,000, depending on provider and package. Users also need a strong internet network for efficiency.

Telegram

The rise of mini-apps and chatbots has propelled Telegram to become a go-to platform for many users in search of content.

In Nigeria, the platform has become an essential hub for free entertainment, with many users joining private groups to access movies, TV series, and live sporting activities at no cost.

According to reports, a quick search on the messaging platform shows groups offer the latest Netflix films, DStv content, and Showmax series, giving them access to top-notch content without costs.

SLTV

A newcomer on the pay-TV scene in Nigeria, SLTV is proving a viable option for Nigerians seeking cheaper alternatives for subscription-based television programmes.

SLTV is one of the leading satellite television providers in Nigeria, with a wide range of plans from N2,500 to N5,000 monthly.

With the meagre amount, subscribers gain access to over 50 high-definition channels including sports such as Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, and the Europa League.

The direct-to-home television service is owned by Metro Digital Limited.

IPTV

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) has emerged as one of the top choices for consumers, introducing new options for as little as N1,000 to access thousands of channels on the platform.

IPTV delivers on-demand content across several devices and has become crucial for many households.

The platform offers a wide variety of foreign and live channels with streaming services without the limitations of cable or satellite television.

IPTV, however, requires a strong internet provider for effective functionality.

Hikes: Court stops FG from taking action against MultiChoice

Legit.ng earlier reported that the planned price hike for GOtv and DStv subscription packages will continue as planned, as a Federal High Court stopped the federal government from taking any action against MultiChoice Nigeria Limited.

The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, issued an order to restrain the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) from taking “any administrative steps” against MultiChoice Nigeria Limited.

Following the announced hike in DStv and GOtv subscription prices, the FCCPC had asked MultiChoice to halt implementation of the hike and maintain status quo, until investigations into the proposed hike are completed.

