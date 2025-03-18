One of Nigeria’s airlines, Max Air, has announced that it is ready to resume flight operations after two months

The airline suspended its operations in January following a burst tyre incident in Kano

Max Air revealed that it will resume flight operations on Friday, March 21, 2025, after conducting the airline's overhaul

Two months after suspending flight operations due to a tyre incident involving one of its aircraft at the Kano International Airport, Max Air announced that it is ready to resume domestic flights on Friday, March 21, 2025.

The move will provide relief for Nigerian passengers whose options shrank when Max Air was suspended.

Two months later, Max Air returns to the skies and promises improved service delivery. Credit: Max Air.

Max Air sets a new date to resume operations

The airline suspended its domestic flight operations after a tyre burst incident involving one of its aircraft in Kano.

Max Air disclosed on Monday, March 17, 2025, that it would resume domestic flight services soon.

According to the airline, its flight resumption was due to a successful operational evaluation, saying that the brief pause allowed it to re-strategise and reinforce its commitment to safety, compliance, and operational excellence.

Max Air revealed that it worked closely with aviation authorities to ensure all statutory requirements were met while boosting its service delivery standards.

It asked its passengers to expect improved passenger experience, increased efficiency, and untiring hospitality synonymous with the airline.

NCAA finalises assessment of Max Air

Legit.ng reported that when Max Air suspended its operations in January, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) revealed that the airline would not operate for three months, setting an April 2025 timeline for Max Air.

NCAA’s director of public and consumer protection, Michael Achimugu disclosed in a statement that the regulator would support the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau’s probe while conducting an assessment of the airline.

Achimugu, who is now the Director General of the agency, said the NCAA was already conducting an organisational risk assessment for all airlines before the Max Air incident.

He disclosed that the economic audit would assess the airline's financial health to ensure robust operations.

On December 5, 2024, Max Air aircraft experienced an engine fire shortly after take-off from the Maiduguri International Airport.

Max Air promises improved service delivery after a fire incident. Credit: Max Air.

The incident caused the aircraft to return to Abuja with 80 passengers, including the then Borno State Deputy Governor, Usman Kadafur, making an emergency landing.

NCAA issues operator’s licence to VivaJets

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NCAA has given the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) to a business aviation company, Falcon Aerospace Limited, operating as VivaJets. The move will mean more options for air passengers on the local route.

An AOC enables an airline or charter operator to use an aircraft for commercial operations.

The company expressed optimism, saying that in January 2025, it received an AOC, an important milestone in its quest to become Africa’s largest and most efficient aviation operator.

